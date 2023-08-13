Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Smith and Moeen shared a partnership of 75 from 46 balls

The Hundred men's competition, Edgbaston: Birmingham Phoenix 160-8 (100 balls): Smith 60 (33), Moeen 33 (26); Chappell 4-33 Oval Invincibles 119 (100 balls): Whiteley 35 (31) Phoenix won by 41 runs Scorecard . Table .

Jamie Smith's maiden fifty in The Hundred helped Birmingham Phoenix beat leaders Oval Invincbles by 41 runs for their first win of the season.

Highly-rated 23-year-old Smith hit an elegant 60 from 33 balls and Moeen Ali a 26-ball 33 in Phoenix's 160-8.

Chris Woakes then set the tone on his Hundred debut in an impressive bowling performance by the hosts.

The previously unbeaten Invincibles were 27-3 after 32 balls and did not recover before being dismissed for 119.

Number three Jordan Cox had to retire hurt on five after a nasty blow on the hand when facing fast bowler Adam Milne, who also had England international Will Jacks caught for two.

England all-rounder Woakes, playing after a break following the Ashes, nicked off the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen for a three-ball duck.

Phoenix began the match bottom of the table but now move level with sixth-placed London Spirit on four points. The Invincibles stay top on seven with four teams below them on five.

The team that finishes top of the group stage goes straight into the final, with second and third competing in an eliminator for the chance to join them.

What else do you need to know?

Right-hander Smith, a player tipped for an England call-up in the future, struck six fours and three sixes, including one glorious six back over the head of Surrey team-mate Sam Curran

Invincibles wicketkeeper Sam Billings cleverly ran out Moeen as he tried to sneak a run. Billings repeated the trick to run out Chris Benjamin for seven from two balls soon afterwards

In his first Hundred innings, Woakes was caught at deep mid-wicket for a golden duck attempting to hit the penultimate ball of the Phoenix innings for a boundary.

Impressive opening duo Woakes and Milne conceded only 12 from the first 20 balls, before Australia bowler Kane Richardson finished with 4-32 for the Phoenix.

Invincibles fast bowler Gus Atkinson missed the match as a precaution after experiencing soreness in his pectoral area.

'He really stepped up' - what they said

Birmingham Phoenix captain Moeen Ali on Jamie Smith: "We have heard lot of about him but haven't seen a lot. We gave him the opportunity to bat three and he really stepped up today. He was brilliant tonight.

"[Woakes] is a proper swing bowler and a bit old school with the way he bowls. He is great to have because even when he goes for runs he keeps calm."

England batter Ollie Pope, speaking to Sky Sports about Surrey team-mate Smith: "It was very mature knock. He didn't just go from ball one.

"He gave himself a chance and picked his targets. It was a really clever knock - nothing too funky but he struck the ball cleanly."

