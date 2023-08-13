Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Jamie Overton is playing in The Hundred for the first time this year after missing out through injury in the first two seasons of the competition

The Hundred, men's competition, Clean Slate Headingley Manchester Originals 182-6 (90 balls): J Overton 83* (30), Evans 41 (18); Topley 3-29 Northern Superchargers 141-9 (90 balls): Short 37 (18); Mir 4-19 Manchester Originals won by 40 runs (DLS method) Scorecard . Table

Jamie Overton smashed a sensational unbeaten 83 off 30 balls as Manchester Originals beat Northern Superchargers by 40 runs in The Hundred.

Overton came to the crease at 73-4 but hit nine fours and six sixes as Originals posted 182-6.

Rain halted Originals' innings, leaving Superchargers needing 182 from 90 balls but they could only make 141-9.

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir took 4-19, including the key wicket of England batter Harry Brook.

This victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method is the Originals' second win this year and moves them up to fourth in the table.

Superchargers, who have now lost successive home games after Friday's defeat to Oval Invincibles, are second.

England left-arm seamer Reece Topley removed Phil Salt (four) with the third ball of the game, before having Jos Buttler (two) caught behind from the eighth ball. He later returned to pick up Usama Mir and finished with 3-29 from his 20 balls.

Salt's dismissal means he has only scored 25 runs in five games so far in this year's competition.

Laurie Evans played some superb shots in making 41 off 18 balls, including a beautiful drive over extra cover that was superbly held in the crowd.

Superchargers made a rapid start to their chase, reaching 49-0, but Mir removed Matt Short and Tom Banton in the space of four balls. The leg-spinner then dismissed Adam Hose and Brook and now has six wickets in the competition.

Brook made 20 off 14 balls, including hitting a six off Usama Mir over the roof of the ground.

The attendance at Headingley was 15,308, which is a record for a Superchargers men's game.

Match Hero Jamie Overton: "I was very happy with the innings. I've been waiting for that sort of knock for a couple of years now but it's never quite come off. I've had a few 40s but never quite gone on. It was nice to get a few and put us in a good position.

"It was a pretty good performance in enemy territory and happy to get over the line."

