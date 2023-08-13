Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ed Barnard's unbeaten 65 propelled Warwickshire to victory inside 17 overs

Ex-Worcestershire all-rounder Ed Barnard starred with bat and ball as Warwickshire demolished his former team by nine wickets at New Road.

Barnard, who left to join the Bears last year, was instrumental in a resounding win that maintained their 100 per cent record in Group B.

Northamptonshire moved up to second place after Prithvi Shaw's unbeaten hundred clinched victory at Durham.

In Group A, Yorkshire beat Essex for their first win in the competition.

Warwickshire were on top from the start at New Road as Barnard (3-14), bowling in tandem with Oliver Hannon-Dalby, wrecked the Pears' top order by reducing them to 25-5 inside 10 overs.

Matthew Waite led a mini-recovery with 44, but Hannon-Dalby (5-31) returned to take his wicket and flatten Worcestershire for just 108 in 30.2 overs.

Barnard then set about the home side's bowling, smashing an unbeaten 65 from 44 balls to wrap up Warwickshire's fourth straight victory.

He shared a century partnership with Rob Yates (34) before hitting the winning boundary off Logan van Beek in the 17th over.

At Chester-le-Street, Northamptonshire opener Shaw followed up his majestic 244 against Somerset with an unbeaten century to steer the visitors to their third successive win as they triumphed by six wickets against Durham.

Luke Procter took career-best List A figures of 4-34 to dismiss the home side for 198 at Chester-le-Street before India international Shaw took centre stage with 125 not out from 76 balls.

Shaw's innings included 15 fours and seven sixes - the last three of his boundaries coming in as many deliveries from George Drissell to steer Northamptonshire home with 24.2 overs unused.

Yorkshire off-spinner Dom Bess took 5-37 in his side's win over Essex

Dom Bess registered his first five-wicket haul in white-ball cricket as Yorkshire capitalised on an Essex collapse at Chelmsford to gain their first success of the tournament.

The home side seemed well-placed at 175-3 after Michael Pepper's brisk knock of 63, but off-spinner Bess (5-37) and Matt Revis (4-54) ensured that they folded to 221 all out as the last seven wickets went down for 46.

Finlay Bean and Harry Duke built a platform for Yorkshire, putting on 80 for the opening wicket before skipper Shan Masood (54) and James Wharton (54 not out) guided them to their target with 25 balls to spare.

Tuesday fixtures (11:00 BST start):

Lancashire v Hampshire

Leicestershire v Essex

Middlesex v Nottinghamshire

Yorkshire v Surrey

Warwickshire v Derbyshire

Wednesday fixtures (11:00 BST start):

Glamorgan v Gloucestershire

Northamptonshire v Worcestershire