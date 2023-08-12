Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, women's competition; London Spirit v Trent Rockets London Spirit 124-4 (100 balls): Gibson 36 (27), A Kerr 36* (30); Gordon 2-19 Trent Rockets 127-5 (86 balls): N Sciver-Brunt 81* (41); Glenn 2-19, Dean 1-11 Trent Rockets won by five wickets Scorecard , Table

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed four sixes in a row to power Trent Rockets past London Spirit for their first win of The Hundred this year.

The Rockets skipper finished unbeaten on 81 from 41 after clubbing back-to-back sixes off Grace Scrivens then repeated the feat off Danielle Gibson.

A maximum from Jo Gardner two balls previous made it five sixes in seven balls to finish the Rockets chase with 14 balls to spare.

Spirit had posted 124-4 at Lord's.

What else do you need to know?

Despite the explosive finish from Sciver-Brunt, runs were hard to come by for much of the match and there were just 13 boundaries - and no sixes - in the Spirit innings. Six of those boundaries came from the bat of Gibson in her knock of 36 from 27 balls.

Left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon was the pick of the Rockets bowlers with 2-19 from her 20 balls. She removed the dangerous Gibson and England captain Heather Knight (11 off 14 balls).

Sciver-Brunt scored 63.8% of the Rockets runs with Gardner (17* off 11) and Fran Wilson (10 off 14) the only other batters to reach double figures for the away side.

London Spirit are still without a win in this year's tournament with two defeats and two washouts from their first four matches.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt missed the game for Trent Rockets after sustaining a hip injury while batting during Wednesday's defeat to Northern Superchargers. She will be assessed ahead of the Rockets game against Welsh Fire on Monday.

There was a record crowd for a London Spirit women's match with 17,079 in attendance at Lord's.

'Nice to remember that winning feeling' - what they said

Match Hero Sciver-Brunt: "After four games it's nice to get a win on the board and remember what that winning feeling feels like.

"We have the batters to be able to chase that sort of total and we haven't shown that so far in the tournament. But it still took some chasing.

"Jo came in and played really well, she faced a few dots but didn't get too flustered. It really helps when we can get that partnership.

"We ran really well together and that did take the pressure off, and we knew we still had 10 balls to face with that short boundary on the leg side."

