Tom Taylor has hit two tons in this season's One-Day Cup, the second of them against the Pears

Worcestershire have made a third signing for 2024 by persuading fast bowler Tom Taylor to leave Northamptonshire.

The ex-Derbyshire and Leicestershire player has signed a four-year contract.

Taylor, 28, follows the signings of Lancashire's Rob Jones and Ethan Brookes from Warwickshire.

"It says much about us and where we are aiming to go when someone is prepared to commit for such an extended period," said chief executive Ashley Giles.

"We're absolutely delighted to sign a player of Tom's all-round quality for the next four years. Supporters would have seen at first hand his brilliant knock against us in the recent One-Day Cup game and also his effectiveness with the ball.

"We hope Tom, Rob Jones and Ethan Brookes will be key figures during the next phase in this club's great history."

Northants confirmed that Taylor had turned down a contract offer to remain at Wantage Road, with their chief executive Ray Payne saying it was "disappointing" that Taylor had chosen to leave.

Taylor's journey

"I see the next four years as pivotal in my cricketing journey," said Taylor. "The club's commendable performances across all formats this season motivate me to contribute significantly with both bat and ball."

He began his career with Derbyshire and was part of the England performance programme at the age of 20, before suffering a stress fracture injury in his lower back in 2016.

He then joined Leicestershire in 2018 before moving on again to Northamptonshire at the end of the 2020 season.

He has taken 162 first-class wickets in 60 matches, averaging 31.81, as well as 30 List A and 48 T20 scalps - and has also made 1,550 first-class runs and 753 in List A.

Pears coach Alan Richardson added: "Tom has been on my radar for quite a while. I remember when he played for Leicestershire a few years ago. He certainly stood out as a very good bowler.

"I've followed him quite closely, and he is just someone I've watched continually grow as a cricketer. There is still a huge ceiling there, a lot of potential. We feel it is quite a coup to get Tom."