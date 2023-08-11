Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred men's competition, Clean Slate Headingley Oval Invincibles 185-5 (100 balls): Cox 73* (38), Klaasen 46 (22); Parnell 2-29 Northern Superchargers 176-8 (100 balls): Banton 81 (43), Hose 41 (19); Atkinson 3-24, S Curran 2-31 Oval Invincibles won by nine runs Scorecard ; Table

A stunning catch from Ross Whiteley helped Oval Invincibles edge out Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Superchargers needed 31 off 16 balls when Whiteley raced in and dived full length to remove Tom Banton, who had bludgeoned a brilliant 81.

Invincibles then squeezed and restricted Superchargers to 176-8 to secure a nine-run win and move two points clear at the top of the table.

They posted 185-5 with Jordan Cox smashing 73 not out off 48 balls.

What else do you need to know?

England opener Jason Roy was dismissed for a first-ball duck, looking to pull international team-mate Reece Topley away. It is the second time Roy has been out from the first ball of an Invincibles innings this season.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen smashed a brilliant 46 off 22 balls including six sixes. He hit Adil Rashid for successive sixes before the England leg-spinner had him caught at long-on.

Cox is now the second-highest run-scorer in the men's competition this year with 163, two less than Manchester Originals' Jos Buttler.

Banton hit seven fours and five sixes in his 43-ball innings and demonstrated his power down the ground and his innovation with flicks and ramps.

Superchargers were in charge of the chase with Adam Hose hitting 41 off 19 balls, including two ramped sixes.

Invincibles bowler Gus Atkinson again impressed, taking 3-24 from his 20 balls, while Sam Curran took 2-31, including the wicket of Banton.

'What a place to play cricket' - what they said

Oval Invincibles all-rounder Sam Curran on BBC Two: "Very nice to win, what a place to play cricket. The boys took a bit of confidence from the last game.

"These are the games that the guys want to play in and the games The Hundred needs.

"On small grounds like this you've got to be brave. You have to accept that you might go for six. I've almost got to try and bluff guys then not bluff them. It's a bit of fun."

Northern Superchargers batter Tom Banton on BBC Two: "We've not got over the line, I'm quite annoyed with myself but that is life.

"They are a good team, probably an international XI.

"I was really struggling at one stage and probably trying to overhit it. When I was with Adam Hose I was just saying 'watch the ball' and it was nice to get some out of the middle.

"The last two years have been quite tough, I've learnt so much about myself. The Hundred I've struggled with, but I've fond some form in the Blast. I'm not going to look too far ahead."

