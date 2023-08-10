Close menu

The Hundred 2023: Stevie Eskinazi steers Welsh Fire to victory over Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Roelof van der Merwe of Welsh Fire catches Moeen Ali of Birmingham Phoenix during The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix Men and Welsh Fire Men at Edgbaston on August 10, 2023 in Birmingham, England.
Roelof van der Merwe took a spectacular catch to dismiss Moeen Ali at Edgbaston
The Hundred men's competition: Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire
Birmingham Phoenix 112-7 (100 balls): Livingstone 28 (20); Payne 2-11, Van der Merwe 2-16
Welsh Fire 116-4 (85 balls): Eskinazi 43 (18); Howell 2-16, Moeen 1-15
Welsh Fire won by six wickets
Stevie Eskinazi hit a classy 43 from 18 balls as Welsh Fire claimed a comfortable six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Two wickets apiece for David Payne (2-11), Roelof van der Merwe (2-16) and Haris Rauf (2-20) restricted the Phoenix to 112-7 at Edgbaston.

The Fire, led by Eskinazi, knocked off the runs with 15 balls to spare.

They move level on points with leaders Oval Invincibles in the men's table, while Phoenix stay winless.

