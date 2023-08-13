Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred women's competition, Headingley Northern Superchargers 133-5: Litchfield 39 (29); Ecclestone 1-17 Manchester Originals 108-7 (80 balls): Lamb 49 (36); Davidson-Richards 3-23 Superchargers win by four runs Scorecard . Table

Phoebe Litchfield starred as Northern Superchargers beat Manchester Originals by four runs in The Hundred.

The Australian moved to the top of the run-scorer's chart, striking 39 from 29 balls as Superchargers made 133-5.

Chasing a rain-revised total of 113 from 80 balls, Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone put on 43 to put Originals in contention at Headingley.

But Alice Davidson-Richards dismissed Lamb (49) and Fi Morris late on to secure victory for Superchargers.

Superchargers are now second in the table, behind leaders Southern Brave on net run-rate.

What else do you need to know?

In her debut Hundred tournament, Litchfield is now the competition's leading run-scorer with 187, two more than Southern Brave's Smriti Mandhana. The 19-year-old was a late call-up for the Superchargers, replacing injured compatriot Alyssa Healy.

In her first match against her former side, Lancastrian Kate Cross took 1-7 for the Superchargers, catching Sophie Ecclestone off her own bowling. Originals batter Laura Wolvaardt, who made the move from Superchargers this summer, was run out for five runs by Grace Ballinger.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin suffered a bad day in the field, bowling two wides in her first three balls, putting down a hard diving chance from Litchfield and letting a Bess Heath shot through her legs from the four. She redeemed herself with the bat, making 27 off 21.

It was a good day for the Superchargers slow bowlers, with Ecclestone (1-17), Amanda-Jade Wellington (0-21) and Fi Morris (1-19) all bowling their full allotment of balls and stifling the Originals attack.

'Pretty hectic' - what they said

Match hero Superchargers bowler Alice Davidson-Richards, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was pretty hectic. We held on well - an exciting ending.

"I just tried to think what they would like least and what my best is. Hollie and Crossy helped me keep a clear mind and thankfully it came off."

