Alice Capsey provided some impetus to the Oval Invincibles innings with a brisk half-century

The Hundred, women's competition; Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals Oval Invincibles 128-7 (100 balls): Capsey 50 (41), Van Niekerk 42 (23); Gaur 1-13 Manchester Originals 123-9 (100 balls) : Dottin 42 (26); MacDonald-Gay 4-16, Gray 2-18 Oval Invincibles won by five runs Scorecard , Table

Alice Capsey hit a half-century as Oval Invincibles beat Manchester Originals to claim their first win of 2023 in The Hundred women's competition.

The England all-rounder hit 50 from 41 balls in a stand of 61 with captain Dane van Niekerk, who made 42 from 23, as the Invincibles posted 128-7.

Deandra Dottin led the Originals chase, hitting three sixes, but fell to the impressive Ryana MacDonald-Gay (4-16).

A flurry of late wickets left Originals 123-9, five short of their target.

What else do you need to know?

Teenage seamer Mahika Gaur bowled brilliantly for the Originals, ending with excellent figures of 1-13 from her 20 balls with 13 dot balls.

Van Niekerk hit six fours and one six as she and Capsey turned the momentum in the Invincibles favour.

Originals took four wickets in six balls, including three run-outs, to end the Invincibles innings.

Dottin was 41 not out from 19 balls after hitting her third six but then allowed five dot balls in the next six she faced before she was dismissed.

Last batter Gaur was slow getting to the crease for the Originals, leading to an unsuccessful appeal for timed out from the Invincibles.

'Scary bowling to Dottin!' - what they said

Oval Invincibles' Alice Capsey on BBC Two: "We made it quite hard for ourselves! It's one of those ugly wins, but it's the win we wanted.

"It's not been a great start, with a washout and a defeat, but we put those things right today."

Match Hero Ryana MacDonald-Gay on BBC Two: "It was great, we had a lot of plans so sticking to them really helped me. This is my first Match Hero award and hopefully I can get a few more!

"I came on to bowl at quite a tricky time so I was quite nervous, but the captain and the keeper made my job a lot easier.

"It was scary bowling to Deandra Dottin. She was hitting the ball so hard! But it was a new challenge, and I was happy to take it on today."

England bowler James Anderson on BBC Two: "At one stage, Deandra Dottin looked like she was going to cruise home. I thought Macdonald-Gay in particular was outstanding with the ball, especially against Dottin, she managed to stifle her and then get her wicket."

