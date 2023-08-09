The Hundred men's competition: Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers Northern Superchargers 142-5 (100 balls): Wiese 54* (25); Wood 3-23, Root 2-24 Trent Rockets 139-7 (100 balls): Hales 29 (22), Parnell 3-21, Topley 2-20, C Parkinson 2-29 Superchargers won by three runs Scorecard . Group table .

Northern Superchargers produced a superb comeback to beat Trent Rockets by three runs in a gripping match that came down to the final ball.

The Rockets needed five from the last delivery in pursuit of 143 but captain Lewis Gregory could only manage one.

The Superchargers were 9-3 in their innings after Luke Wood took three wickets in the first 10 balls, including Harry Brook for a duck.

David Wiese then struck a crucial 54 not out to help his side to 142-5.

England's Joe Root, playing in his first match of the competition this year after the Ashes, took 2-24 but was out for four with the bat as the Rockets lost regular wickets.

Daniel Sams hit two sixes in a 14-ball 27, threatening to lead the Rockets to victory before he was caught with three balls to go off Reece Topley, who conceded only five off the final five balls when given nine to defend.

What else do you need to know?

Wood bowled Tom Banton with the first ball of the match and also knocked over Brook and Matthew Short in an electric opening spell

Wiese was dropped by Alex Hales on the boundary edge on 25, the ball also going for six, before clearing the ropes off the final ball of the innings to bring up his fifty

Root had Adam Hose caught at deep mid-wicket and Saif Zaib taken at short fine leg in his 20 balls but was himself caught at short third attempting a reverse sweep off Callum Parkinson

There was a controversial moment with seven balls to go when Wiese looked to have prevented a six with superb fielding on the boundary, only for the third umpire to rule he had touched the rope - as a result reducing Rockets' equation to 11 runs needed from six balls.

The win strengthens Superchargers' place at the top of the table with two wins and a no result from three matches. The Rockets are fourth with a win, a loss and a wash-out.

What they said

Northern Superchargers all-rounder David Wiese: "When I got in there, it was just to try and take it as deep as possible. We knew there was quite a strong wind blowing on one side and a short boundary on the other side, so if we could take it to those last two sets without too much damage and with a couple of wickets in hand, we could try and score a couple.

"The weather has played a part for a lot of it [tournament so far] and that's set a couple of matches back but fortunately for us, we've been able to get on the park. We're sitting good at the moment but obviously, there is a long way to go and this is a tough tournament to qualify, so we've just got to keep pushing."

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details.