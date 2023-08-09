Prithvi Shaw's previous best List A score was 227 not out, made off 152 balls, for Mumbai in 2021

Northamptonshire opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 244 off 153 balls as they piled up 415-8 and beat Somerset by 87 runs in the One-Day Cup at Wantage Road.

It was the second highest individual score in a county List A game, as Northants came within 10 runs of equalling their best 50-over total.

Surrey's Ali Brown still holds the record one-day score in English cricket with his 268 against Glamorgan in 2002.

Elsewhere, Derbyshire and Lancashire earned their first group-stage wins.

Derbyshire beat Sussex by eight wickets and Lancashire - following two no-results because of rain - comfortably defeated 2022 winners Kent by 125 runs at Blackpool's Stanley Park.

Prodigiously talented teen

The unquestioned performance of the day, though, came in Northampton where Shaw struck 11 sixes and 28 fours and put on 194 with Sam Whiteman (54).

India batter Shaw, who once scored 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old and made a debut Test century when he was only 18, was signed by Northants to provide - as head coach John Sadler put it - a "bit of superstardom".

Having made 34 and 26 in his first two innings for the club, the 23-year-old brought up his 50 off 44 balls against Somerset with a square cut for four off Danny Lamb.

The right-hander, who also shared a stand of 108 for the second wicket with Ricardo Vasconcelos (47), went to his century from 81 balls.

When he reached 162 he passed the previous 50-over best for Northamptonshire by former captain David Sales in 2006 and cruised past the county's limited-overs record score of 172 not out by Wayne Larkins, made in a 40-over match in 1983.

Whiteman played on to Lamb with the score on 369 and Shaw eventually departed three balls from the end of the innings, caught at deep mid-wicket off the same bowler, as five more wickets went down for eight runs.

It was Shaw's second double century in 50-over cricket, having made 227 not out for Mumbai in February 2021.

"The sun was out, it was kind of Indian weather," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"When I got to 150, I was timing the ball really well and I thought 'this could be the day to go bigger (than 227)'. I tried to grab it with both hands."

Highest individual scores in List A games

277 Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu v Arunachal, 2022

268 Alistair Brown, Surrey v Glamorgan, 2002

264 Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, 2014

257 D'Arcy Short, W Australia v Queensland, 2018

248 Shikhar Dhawan, India A v South Africa A, 2013

244 Prithvi Shaw, Northamptonshire v Somerset, 2023

Somerset made a decent start to their chase as Andy Umeed (77) and Lewis Goldsworthy (47) added 102, but both were among three victims in two overs for spinner Rob Keogh, with teenager James Rew lbw for a single as he tried to reverse sweep.

Sean Dickson made 52 off 48 balls and Curtis Campher 49 off 24, but wickets continued to fall as the required rate continued, and Keogh ended the game with the first ball of the 46th over, as Jack Brooks was caught in the deep by substitute fielder James Sales, with Somerset all out for 328.

Holders beaten again

Having won their opening game against Yorkshire at Scarborough, holders Kent suffered their second successive defeat, after Josh Bohannon's 105 off 117 balls - his first List A century - saw Lancashire to 328-5.

He was aided and abetted by George Bell, who contributed 71 to a second-wicket stand of 112, and Dane Vilas (51) and George Balderson pushed the total beyond 300 despite 3-74 by paceman Jas Singh - with Balderson hitting four sixes and five fours in his 57 off 28 balls.

Kent had Daniel Bell-Drummond back in their side for the first time since the end of June and he made a useful 38, but Jack Blatherwick took three wickets in seven balls as they subsided from 148-4 to 166-9.

Blatherwick finished with 4-52 and took the final catch as Matt Quinn fell to Aspinwall, with Kent all out for 203 with 11.2 overs unused.

Sussex opener Tom Haines narrowly missed out on a century at Derby as he was caught behind cutting off spinner Alex Thomson for 94.

Cheteshwar Pujara weighed in with 56 but Suranga Lakmal took 4-60 for Derbyshire as the visitors ended their 50 overs with a score of 299-8.

Luis Reece and Harry Came continued their free-scoring form for the home side, sharing 159 for the first wicket before Came was caught at mid-wicket off Archie Lenham for 94, made from 76 balls.

Reece - who scored 54, 131, 201 not out, 50 and 69 in his previous five innings across the Championship and One-Day Cup - also missed out on a hundred when he fell to Lenham for 92.

But loan signing David Lloyd scored an unbeaten 86 off 63 balls to see them to 302-2 in the 42nd over as Sussex suffered their third defeat.

