Prithvi Shaw: India batter hits 244 for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw's previous best List A score was 227 not out, made off 152 balls, for Mumbai in 2021

Northamptonshire opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 244 off 153 balls as they piled up 415-8 and beat Somerset by 87 runs in the One-Day Cup at Wantage Road.

It was the second highest individual score in a county List A game, as Northants came within 10 runs of equalling their best 50-over total.

Surrey's Ali Brown still holds the record one-day score in English cricket with his 268 against Glamorgan in 2002.

Elsewhere, Derbyshire and Lancashire earned their first group-stage wins.

Derbyshire beat Sussex by eight wickets and Lancashire - following two no-results because of rain - comfortably defeated 2022 winners Kent by 125 runs at Blackpool's Stanley Park.

Prodigiously talented teen

The unquestioned performance of the day, though, came in Northampton where Shaw struck 11 sixes and 28 fours and put on 194 with Sam Whiteman (54).

India batter Shaw, who once scored 546 in a single innings as a 14-year-old and made a debut Test century when he was only 18, was signed by Northants to provide - as head coach John Sadler put it - a "bit of superstardom".

Having made 34 and 26 in his first two innings for the club, the 23-year-old brought up his 50 off 44 balls against Somerset with a square cut for four off Danny Lamb.

The right-hander, who also shared a stand of 108 for the second wicket with Ricardo Vasconcelos (47), went to his century from 81 balls.

When he reached 162 he passed the previous 50-over best for Northamptonshire by former captain David Sales in 2006 and cruised past the county's limited-overs record score of 172 not out by Wayne Larkins, made in a 40-over match in 1983.

Whiteman played on to Lamb with the score on 369 and Shaw eventually departed three balls from the end of the innings, caught at deep mid-wicket off the same bowler, as five more wickets went down for eight runs.

It was Shaw's second double century in 50-over cricket, having made 227 not out for Mumbai in February 2021.

"The sun was out, it was kind of Indian weather," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"When I got to 150, I was timing the ball really well and I thought 'this could be the day to go bigger (than 227)'. I tried to grab it with both hands."

  • Highest individual scores in List A games
  • 277 Narayan Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu v Arunachal, 2022
  • 268 Alistair Brown, Surrey v Glamorgan, 2002
  • 264 Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, 2014
  • 257 D'Arcy Short, W Australia v Queensland, 2018
  • 248 Shikhar Dhawan, India A v South Africa A, 2013
  • 244 Prithvi Shaw, Northamptonshire v Somerset, 2023

Somerset made a decent start to their chase as Andy Umeed (77) and Lewis Goldsworthy (47) added 102, but both were among three victims in two overs for spinner Rob Keogh, with teenager James Rew lbw for a single as he tried to reverse sweep.

Sean Dickson made 52 off 48 balls and Curtis Campher 49 off 24, but wickets continued to fall as the required rate continued, and Keogh ended the game with the first ball of the 46th over, as Jack Brooks was caught in the deep by substitute fielder James Sales, with Somerset all out for 328.

Holders beaten again

Having won their opening game against Yorkshire at Scarborough, holders Kent suffered their second successive defeat, after Josh Bohannon's 105 off 117 balls - his first List A century - saw Lancashire to 328-5.

He was aided and abetted by George Bell, who contributed 71 to a second-wicket stand of 112, and Dane Vilas (51) and George Balderson pushed the total beyond 300 despite 3-74 by paceman Jas Singh - with Balderson hitting four sixes and five fours in his 57 off 28 balls.

Kent had Daniel Bell-Drummond back in their side for the first time since the end of June and he made a useful 38, but Jack Blatherwick took three wickets in seven balls as they subsided from 148-4 to 166-9.

Blatherwick finished with 4-52 and took the final catch as Matt Quinn fell to Aspinwall, with Kent all out for 203 with 11.2 overs unused.

Sussex opener Tom Haines narrowly missed out on a century at Derby as he was caught behind cutting off spinner Alex Thomson for 94.

Cheteshwar Pujara weighed in with 56 but Suranga Lakmal took 4-60 for Derbyshire as the visitors ended their 50 overs with a score of 299-8.

Luis Reece and Harry Came continued their free-scoring form for the home side, sharing 159 for the first wicket before Came was caught at mid-wicket off Archie Lenham for 94, made from 76 balls.

Reece - who scored 54, 131, 201 not out, 50 and 69 in his previous five innings across the Championship and One-Day Cup - also missed out on a hundred when he fell to Lenham for 92.

But loan signing David Lloyd scored an unbeaten 86 off 63 balls to see them to 302-2 in the 42nd over as Sussex suffered their third defeat.

Thursday fixtures (11:00 BST start)

Neath: Glamorgan v Warwickshire

Worcester: Worcestershire v Gloucestershire

Friday fixtures (11:00 unless stated)

Nettleworth: Nottinghamshire v Hampshire

The Oval: Surrey v Kent

Chester LS: Durham v Derbyshire

Taunton: Somerset v Sussex

Chelmsford: Essex v Middlesex (14:00)

Old Trafford: Lancashire v Leicestershire (14:00)

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

212 comments

  • Comment posted by simon, at 17:29 9 Aug

    Magnificent innings, but it doesn't make the headline on the BBC. Their obsession with the 100 is embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by glynn burgess, at 19:51 9 Aug

      glynn burgess replied:
      But remember they are totally impartial - honest guv

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, at 15:42 9 Aug

    Congrats Prithvi on your monumental innings - It's a pity you weren't playing in the micky mouse 100 because you could have been out for 4 in that and the BBC would have given you more space -still we know what we prefer don't we viewers!.

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , at 16:22 9 Aug

      Captain Obvious replied:
      Yes the 100 over the 1 day Cup for sure at least some excitement and proper cricketers

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, at 17:26 9 Aug

    Regardless of what you think of the Hundred diluting the quality of the One Day Cup, making 244 in any innings, let alone a 50 over innings, is nothing to scoff at. Well batted young man.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, at 17:50 9 Aug

    Yes, Prithvi may have struggled in the IPl but a magnificent knock in the One Day Cup and a refreshing change from the tedious marketing of the struggling Hundred.

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, at 16:03 9 Aug

    Magnificent innings. When is the BBC going to dare open a comments section on a game from the dreaded ? Over a week now and no sign of one - I wonder why?

    • Reply posted by glynn burgess, at 16:40 9 Aug

      glynn burgess replied:
      *100!

  • Comment posted by Shades, at 15:39 9 Aug

    I am at the game. It was an insane innings. To think that he has been out of form…

  • Comment posted by Zomersetonian, at 17:15 9 Aug

    Even as a Somerset fan you have to say fair play! Amazing innings.

    • Reply posted by 70ERmissus, at 18:17 9 Aug

      70ERmissus replied:
      Yes, true. But also nice to see Andrew Umeed in the runs. Keep it up - Scotland need you to do well.

  • Comment posted by so322, at 15:49 9 Aug

    Well done young man. Good to hear some proper cricket with the best commentaors still on the radio despite the 'Marmite Cup'.

    • Reply posted by Charles G, at 16:42 9 Aug

      Charles G replied:
      It’s not even marmite. Just sheer poison.

  • Comment posted by Ray, at 20:25 9 Aug

    Great win for Lancs today!
    Meanwhile someone masquerading as a Lancashire player is apparently playing in another Competition today - seriously, does Jos Buttler still have a contract with the Red Rose and if so, why?!

    • Reply posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, at 20:52 9 Aug

      TRENT BRIDGE MAN replied:
      Loyalty lol
      I just hope if Notts do well they stick with the team that got them and not bring the bench warmers from the “hundread” should they be made available

  • Comment posted by Mrs Doubtfire, at 16:35 9 Aug

    Excuse me? 546 in an innings as a 14-year old?

    • Reply posted by Indefatigable Spirit, at 16:46 9 Aug

      Indefatigable Spirit replied:
      Decent knock!

  • Comment posted by rpb, at 22:30 9 Aug

    Watched Lancashire at Blackpool today. Excellent game and full attendence and very friendly crowd. Cricket as it should be.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, at 22:45 9 Aug

      sports fan replied:
      Four wicketkeepers in the Lancashire XI
      Even with Butler and Salt playing in the hundred
      Added to that we’ve released a couple Davies and Guest recently and Simpson at Middlesex also used to be on our staff

  • Comment posted by modharry, at 21:14 9 Aug

    This competition should be centre stage and all the best 50 over English players playing in for 50 over WC prep we are defending champions. Come on BBC.

    • Reply posted by lappers, at 21:21 9 Aug

      lappers replied:
      Exactly. Why are all our ODI players wasting their time playing in the ridiculous 100 competition. Absolutely pathetic

  • Comment posted by it is all going panwards, at 16:26 9 Aug

    Great knock 👏👏👏. Good to see Northants put a good show on at last.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, at 17:29 9 Aug

    Interestingly Lancashire have four wicketkeepers playing in their match against Kent even with Butler and Salt absent playing in the 100

    • Reply posted by pa, at 18:17 10 Aug

      pa replied:
      I COULD PLAY AGAINST KENT, absolute joke of a team

  • Comment posted by rpb, at 22:43 9 Aug

    To true Simon. If you click on the tables page it defaults to the Hundred table. Why not default to the One Day cup table. Has the BBC got an agenda here? It becoming more like Pravda every day. The Editor of WCM said journalists are not allowed to commentate if they oppose the Hundred. Imagine it - McCarthyism. "Are you or have you ever been a supporter of the Hundred".

  • Comment posted by Hillsboro-Hammers, at 17:20 9 Aug

    His stats (at 23) are frightening (Y)

    • Reply posted by Picko, at 22:50 9 Aug

      Picko replied:
      He’s 23! Jeez, must have had a big paper round!

  • Comment posted by Masterbrewer, at 06:45 10 Aug

    Sadly the ECB disdain for the competition has more or less condemned it as a footnote. It's no wonder it lost its sponsor Royal London. When they were sponsor I want to watch the Bears (an actual team) play at home. There were no food stands or bars open. You could go to the members bar up in a lift and get a drink and a dry sausage roll in a heater. Not even the grounds bother. Such a shame

    • Reply posted by Anon, at 13:59 10 Aug

      Anon replied:
      Bring back the B&H Cup and Natwest Trophies.....

  • Comment posted by starchaser77, at 21:59 9 Aug

    I know it's way off topic (so shoot me) but even I had more hair than he has when I was 23. Great innings anyway. Taking the top players for the H***dred has made this a much more level playing field.

    • Reply posted by smokey, at 04:48 10 Aug

      smokey replied:
      When I saw his picture I initially thought this guy was relatively old for a cricketer, but apparently he is still a young whippersnapper.

  • Comment posted by DFN, at 20:08 9 Aug

    Many years ago, when he was a wee lad, Shaw played a few games for High Lane in the Derbyshire and Cheshire League. Clearly where he learned his trade 😁. Also, a great win for Lancs, and a great knock from Josh Bohannon

    • Reply posted by dave61, at 21:14 9 Aug

      dave61 replied:
      Cheadle Hulme school pupil

  • Comment posted by Jay-Zed, at 09:16 10 Aug

    The only use for the One Day cup now is to blood new players and play squad members. With all the main talent now unavailable due to this clashing with the dreadful 100 its hard to see how anyone can take this competition seriously. ECB should (but won't) be totally embarrassed.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, at 09:21 10 Aug

      Trytastic replied:
      Blooding new player, oh no, what a shocking idea. Just like the Prem Cup in Rugby and the Carabao Cup in Soccer. Now maybe it might catch on??

