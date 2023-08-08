Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The umpires called the game off after rain arrived for a second time

The Hundred men's competition, Lord's Southern Brave 34-3 (26 balls): Vince 19 London Spirit: did not bat Match abandoned, one point each Scorecard . Table .

London Spirit against Southern Brave became the latest Hundred match to be curtailed by the weather, with just 26 balls possible at Lord's.

Spirit were 10-1 after 11 balls when the players were first forced off the field because of rain.

They resumed after 90 minutes with the match reduced to 50 balls per side, but just 15 more deliveries were possible before rain returned with Brave 34-3.

The teams take a point each from the abandonment.

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August.