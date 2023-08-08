Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred women's competition, Lord's London Spirit 104-5 (85 balls): Knight 44 (27), Gibson 28 (20); Adams 4-11 Southern Brave 108-5 (82 balls): Bouchier 63* (42); Glenn 3-15 Brave won by five wickets Scorecard . Table.

Maia Bouchier hit a fine half-century to steer Southern Brave to a five-wicket victory over London Spirit in a rain-shortened match at Lord's.

After the game was reduced to 85 balls per side, Bouchier hit 63 not out from 42 as Brave reached their target of 105 with three deliveries to spare.

Georgia Adams earlier took 4-11 as Spirit were limited to 104-5, despite 44 from 27 balls from Heather Knight.

The win lifts Southern Brave above Welsh Fire to the top of the table.

This was London Spirit's first completed game of this year's competition after their first two scheduled games were washed out without a ball bowled.

Adams' four scalps means she is now the leading wicket-taker in the women's competition with 10.

Knight and Danielle Gibson (28 from 20) hit 12 boundaries combined, with the rest of the Spirit batters hitting just one between them.

Brave opener Smriti Mandhana, the tournament's leading run-scorer with 144 runs, was dismissed by Gibson for a three-ball duck.

Match Hero Maia Bouchier: "I really enjoyed that, it was great fun to get out there and contribute to the team. We bowled really well to set up the game and it was great to get a score on the board.

"The key was just to stay in, it was great to have Maitlan Brown there at the end so she could just play to her strengths. Though I told her to go for one and she ramped it for four.

"Our openers have done an amazing job at the top but this gave us a chance in the middle order to have an opportunity to show what we can do."

