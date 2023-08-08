One-Day Cup: Glamorgan-Durham match washed out at Neath
Glamorgan's One-Day Cup Group B match against Durham at Neath was washed out without a ball being bowled.
Heavy rain swept across the area through the morning before umpires David Millns and Ant Harris called the match off after a third inspection at 13:00 BST.
Both sides have three points from their first three games.
Glamorgan face Warwickshire on Thursday, also at The Gnoll, in their only other home game outside Cardiff.
Durham's next Group B game is at home to Derbyshire the following day at Chester-le-Street.