The Hundred women's competition, Ageas Bowl Northern Superchargers 100-8 (100 balls): Kelly 39 (40); Adams 3-21 Southern Brave 102-5 (87 balls): Bouchier 31 (28); Smith 2-11 Southern Brave won by five wickets Scorecard ; Table

Southern Brave returned to winning ways in The Hundred women's competition with a five-wicket victory over Northern Superchargers at the Ageas Bowl.

Brave, who lost to Welsh Fire on Friday, chased 101 with 13 balls to spare to pick up their second win.

They did stutter on a slow pitch but England's Maia Bouchier made 31 before Chloe Tryon (13*) sealed the win.

Superchargers crawled to 100-8 with opener Marie Kelly making 39, while off-spinner Georgia Adams took 3-21.

What else do you need to know?

Former England bowler Anya Shrubsole rolled back the years with two key wickets in the powerplay. She bowled India's Jemimah Rodrigues with an in-swinger before finding the edge of Phoebe Litchfield's bat to remove the Australia batter for a duck. Shrubsole took 2-13 from 20 balls.

Brave wicketkeeper Rhianna Southby affected four dismissals - two catches and two stumpings. That is a new record in the women's competition. The 22-year-old effectively plays as a specialist keeper with her carded to bat at 10 in this game and 11 in Brave's previous game.

England seamer Lauren Bell made her first appearance of the season for Brave after taking an extended post-Ashes break. She removed international team-mate Kate Cross with a brilliantly executed back-of-the-hand slower ball in the final set of the Superchargers innings to finish with 1-14 from her 20 balls.

Brave opener Smriti Mandhana made 19 before falling to spinner Linsey Smith. It is the first time Mandhana has not made a half-century in this year's tournament, after scores of 55 and 70 not out.

There was a record 9,813 fans in attendance for a women's match at the Ageas Bowl.

'It is like Rhianna Southby day' - what they said

Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole to Sky Sports: "Really pleased with the way we bounced back from Friday. It was a bit of a scrappy run chase but a win's a win.

"I was pretty terrible on Friday. I was really disappointed with the way I bowled. But it was nice to be able to come here and put it right."

On Rhianna Southby: "I have been winding her up all day. It is like Rhianna Southby day. She is an exceptional keeper and probably the second-best keeper in the country behind Amy Jones, so we are really happy to have her."

Match Hero Southern Brave's Rhianna Southby: "It is amazing. I've not been anywhere near my best but to show people what I'm capable of is brilliant.

"The catch to dismiss Alice Davidson-Richards was my favourite because under-edges are difficult to take because they go low."

