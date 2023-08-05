Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rain throughout the morning meant there was no action at Trent Bridge between Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire

The One-Day Cup matches between Middlesex and Surrey and Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire have been called off because of heavy rain.

Both fixtures were abandoned without a ball being bowled as rain fell steadily throughout the morning at both Radlett and Trent Bridge.

The Middlesex against Surrey game was called off shortly before 12:30 BST and Nottinghamshire's game against Yorkshire followed soon after.

Each side will be awarded one point.

This season's One-Day Cup sees the 18 counties split into two groups of nine, with each playing eight qualifying group games.

The top three counties in each group qualify for the knockout stages.