Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Rain has fallen steadily throughout the morning at Old Trafford

Rain has delayed the toss in the women's Hundred match between Manchester Originals and London Spirit at Old Trafford.

Play was scheduled to begin at 11:00 BST, with the latest start time for a 25 ball-per-side match being 13:11.

Both sides had their first match of the competition on Wednesday abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Manchester Originals are set to face London Spirit at the same venue in the men's competition at 14:30.

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August. More details here.