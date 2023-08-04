Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Delany made his senior international debut against Zimbabwe in 2019

Gareth Delany and Fionn Hand are back in the Ireland squad to face world number one T20 side India in a three-game series at Malahide this month.

Delany returns after breaking his wrist in June and fellow all-rounder Hand is also recalled to the 15-player panel.

Ireland are returning to action after qualifying for next year's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

"The Indian side arriving in Ireland is an exciting one for the supporters," said Ireland selector Andrew White.

India are returning to Malahide after securing a 2-0 win in a thrilling T20 series last summer.

White added: "We currently have around 15 T20 Internationals scheduled between now and the World Cup, so it is important that we use each of these to continue to build on areas that the coaching team have identified.

"We only have a limited time between now and the end of the 2023 domestic season, so it's also crucial that we use what opportunities we have to provide exposure and experience to a pool of players who we believe are in contention for making that World Cup squad.

"Giving opportunities to players also filters down the series themselves, so I would expect that all of the 15 players named in the India series squad will feature at some point.

"We showed last year we have the talent and confidence to match India on the field of play and we have high hopes for another fiercely contested series."

The games will be played at the Co Dublin venue on 18, 20 and 23 August.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.