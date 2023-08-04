Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Lister made his first-class and List A debuts for Auckland in 2017

Kent have signed New Zealand international Ben Lister on a deal until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old left-arm seamer will be available for the final three matches of the County Championship campaign.

Lister is also eligible to feature in Metro One-Day Cup matches, depending on his commitments with the Black Caps.

"He is a rising talent and will provide an added dimension to our bowling attack," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website. external-link

Lister has taken 67 first-class wickets at an average of 27.13, with a further 50 scalps in List A competition at an average of 35.92 and an economy rate of 5.47 runs an over.