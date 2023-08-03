Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, women's competition: Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix Birmingham Phoenix 110-8: Devine 46 (36); Davidson-Richards 3-20 Northern Superchargers 112-3: Litchfield 42* (29); Wong 1-9 Northern Superchargers won by seven wickets Scorecard, Table

Alice Davidson-Richards starred with the ball as Northern Superchargers beat Birmingham Phoenix by seven wickets.

The all-rounder took 3-20, as the away side struggled to 110-8, with only opener Sophie Devine (46) offering some resistance.

Phoebe Litchfield (42*) combined with Marie Kelly and captain Hollie Armitage to put the Superchargers in command.

Armitage fell with 16 runs needed, but Litchfield and Davidson-Richards saw their side home with 22 balls to spare.

What else do you need to know?

Davidson-Richards didn't just star with her bowling. Her catch dismissed Phoenix captain Eve Jones, she ran out Emily Arlott and she finished the game with a six down the ground.

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Australia's Tess Flintoff suffered near identical dismissals, with both finding Leah Dobson at deep square-leg while pulling short balls from Davidson-Richards.

Superchargers topscorer Phoebe Litchfield was a late replacement signing, with the Australia batter coming in for her injured international team-mate Alyssa Healy. The 20-year-old came into the tournament in good form after hitting her debut international century against Ireland.

England seamer Issy Wong bowled just five deliveries as the Phoenix fielded eight bowlers, but picked up the wicket of India superstar Jemimah Rodrigues, lbw for just 16.

'Wasn't too shabby' - what they said

Match Hero Davidson-Richards talking to Sky Sports: "As days go it wasn't too shabby. They were playing some lovely shots to start, their top-order will definitely get away some days. It was about keeping it simple and bowling your best ball.

"The other batters did the hard work, I just knocked a few over. It was a slightly slower wicket but it played great.

"We were really close [to the knockout stage] last year and it was frustrating. We're definitely aiming for the knockouts. It's about doing what we do best for as long as possible and hope the other team blinks first."

You can watch Hundred matches on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Wednesday and Saturday throughout the competition, alongside both finals on Sunday, 27 August.