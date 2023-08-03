Davidson-Richards didn't just star with her bowling. Her catch dismissed Phoenix captain Eve Jones, she ran out Emily Arlott and she finished the game with a six down the ground.

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Australia's Tess Flintoff suffered near identical dismissals, with both finding Leah Dobson at deep square-leg while pulling short balls from Davidson-Richards.

Superchargers topscorer Phoebe Litchfield was a late replacement signing, with the Australia batter coming in for her

injured international team-mate Alyssa Healy.

The 20-year-old came into the tournament in good form after hitting her debut international century

against Ireland.