The Hundred, men's competition; Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix Birmingham Phoenix 84-5 (62 balls): Duckett 34* (26); Short 2-9 Match abandoned: One point each Scorecard , Table

The Hundred match between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix was abandoned following heavy rain at Headingley.

Play was halted at 19:15 BST and with sizeable puddles developing on the outfield, the umpires made the decision to call the game off at 19:55.

Prior to the rain, England's Ben Duckett made 34 not out on debut as Phoenix reached 84-5 from 62 balls.

The teams take a point apiece from the abandonment.

Another Ashes star, Harry Brook, was playing for Northern Superchargers as both he and Duckett push to make England's squad for the 50-over World Cup in India in October.

