Danny Lamb: Somerset sign Lancashire all-rounder for One-Day Cup
Somerset have signed all-rounder Danny Lamb on loan from Lancashire for their One-Day Cup group matches.
The 27-year-old has been at Lancashire since youth level, making 18 List A appearances for the club since, scoring almost 300 runs.
Lamb, who is the brother of England international Emma Lamb, was part of the Lancashire side that reached the One-Day Cup final last season.
This summer he also played in five matches on loan at Gloucestershire.