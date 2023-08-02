Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The covers have been in place at Lord's throughout the afternoon

London Spirit and Oval Invincibles were both left frustrated after their opening fixture in the Women's Hundred at Lord's was washed out.

Persistent rain throughout the afternoon left conditions too wet for the umpires to consider any play.

The match was scheduled to start at 15:00 BST but was called off at 16:20 without a ball being bowled.

The sides are set to meet in the men's competition at 18:30 with the forecast set to improve later in the day.