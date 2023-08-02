Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Chris Hughes (right) with former England captain Michael Vaughan on the opening day of this year's Hundred

Presenter Chris Hughes has been told by the BBC a comment he made to Australian all-rounder Maitlan Brown during The Hundred was "not appropriate".

Hughes interviewed Brown, 26, pitchside during BBC Two's coverage of Southern Braves' win over Trent Rockets.

After Brown said she had been to see the Barbie movie with her Braves team-mates, Hughes replied: "You're a little Barbie yourself with your blue eyes."

Hughes, who first found fame on Love Island, added: "She's blushing now."

The comments were criticised on social media.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate."

Brown has played for the Australia A team and has received call-ups to the full Australia squad.

In addition to presenting coverage of The Hundred, Hughes has also worked on ITV's horse racing programmes.