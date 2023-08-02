Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bowler Anwar Ali made his debut for Pakistan in 2008, the first of his 36 white-ball appearances for his country

Gloucestershire have signed former Pakistan pace bowler Anwar Ali until the end of the One-Day Cup campaign.

Ali won 22 ODI and 16 T20 caps for his country, where he took 28 wickets, with his last game in 2016.

The 35-year-old has made more than 440 appearances in his career in franchise cricket all over the world.

Former clubs include Galle Gladiators in Sri Lanka, Quetta Gladiators and most recently Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League.

"He brings with him a wealth of experience in white ball cricket having played in tournaments around the world," Gloucestershire head coach Dale Benkenstein said.

"Anwar not only adds an added pace option to our attack but also has shown throughout his career that he's handy with the bat, too."

Gloucestershire opened their One-Day Cup tournament with a win over Derbyshire and next play Northamptonshire on Friday.