The Ashes: England lose two-thirds of World Test Championship points for slow over rates

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes surveys the scene with hands on hips
England are now fifth in the early stages of the third World Test Championship

England have lost two-thirds of the World Test Championship points they earned in the Ashes after bowling consistently slow over rates.

Ben Stokes' side did not bowl at the required rate in four of the five Tests and have lost 19 of the 28 points they won for two wins and a draw.

Australia have lost 10 points for a slow over rate in the fourth Test.

England and Australia players have also been fined 5% of their match fee for each point lost.

Teams are docked a point for each over they are short. England have lost two points for two missing overs at Edgbaston, nine from the Lord's Test, three for Old Trafford and five for The Oval.

The third edition of the Test Championship has just begun, with a final due to be played in 2025.

England sit fifth in the early standings, with Australia in third and Pakistan top after their series win over Sri Lanka.

Sides accumulate points from each Test they play over a two-year cycle, with the leading two teams meeting in a one-off match to decide the Championship.

Australia won the 2021-23 competition, beating India by 209 runs at The Oval in June.

Comments

Join the conversation

532 comments

  • Comment posted by Lisbon66, today at 13:07

    England should lose more than that for hosting the preposterous hundred in August that has denied the real cricket its place

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 13:19

      Bigpad replied:
      The best and most important comment of the day.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Badger, today at 12:49

    Whole system needs an overhaul - one of the most entertaining series ever resulting in a barrage of pointless penalties.

    Bring in penalty runs instead of losing WTC points (which no one cares about) - only way over rates will be addressed.

    Cricket really doesn't help itself at times

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 12:55

      jon replied:
      Why not start at 1030 and play until 90 overs are bowled- much better idea- in June/July you could play until 7-8PM easily (or maybe speed up the over rate- faf about less with gloves and rub downs and field shimmying and get more spinners on) more overs bowled by tired bowlers better for scoring and viewing!!! Don't need penalty runs- just bowl the overs - no tea until finish of 90th over!!!

  • Comment posted by hunkyteddy, today at 12:56

    Oh look, it means India are more likely to get to the WTC final again. What a surprise

    • Reply posted by Johno, today at 13:00

      Johno replied:
      Exactly!!

  • Comment posted by jimmy, today at 12:50

    Ironic that the series was a great watch - very entertaining - but both sides are fined for this. So you could rattle through the overs with spinners, lose a few tests, but get more test championships points. Great system.

    • Reply posted by Nick Heptonstall, today at 13:26

      Nick Heptonstall replied:
      I agree. This suits games in the subcontinent where teams often open the bowling with spinners and play one front line seamer

  • Comment posted by Philip, today at 12:48

    The over rate did not effect any result or any enjoyment of any of the games. Penalties do not fit the crime!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 13:50

      Pandemania replied:
      This is the comment I was looking for.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 12:59

    slow over rates are not just down to the bowling team

    • Reply posted by Tom W, today at 13:11

      Tom W replied:
      Pretty much are. Batters are required to ready to face, when the bowler is on the mark, and can be warned.

  • Comment posted by DoctorFIange, today at 12:58

    The new Ashes Urn will mourn the death of test cricket, full stop. Yes over rates were slow, but was it entertaining? What an over reaction to a minor issue. The ICC are not fit for purpose.

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 13:34

      bridgeboy replied:
      The ICC are in the pocket of the BCCI that's why.

  • Comment posted by james, today at 12:59

    Ridiculous, one of the best ashes series ever, not sure what the viewing figures were but imagine a lot better than other series! The players should be rewarded for making test cricket watchable again.

    • Reply posted by gaffer190, today at 13:04

      gaffer190 replied:
      And when 78 overs instead of 90 are bowled in a humdrum series we… do nothing?

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 12:57

    How about delaying when you can have the new ball if your over rate is poor. The further away from the 90 overs/day pace, the later you get to have the new ball.

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 13:29

      Trentatre replied:
      I like such lateral thinking ideas. Perhaps reducing a side's reviews in future innings would also be an option, with the pleasing knock-on that doing so takes away a little of the problem.

  • Comment posted by Karadekoolaid, today at 12:58

    That's really the most stupid thing I've read for a long while. One of the most exciting Test series in ages, and a bunch of idiot bureaucrats steps in to punish the players. Pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, today at 13:08

      Quiverbow replied:
      Who was responsible for not bowling 90 overs?

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 13:01

    Leach injured , Lyon got injured . Moeen was injured a lot. Ball being spanked everywhere. It was an impossible task .

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 13:31

      Trentatre replied:
      and with reviews, especially ones that are overturned / umpires call, add to the delays.

      Maybe switch to 5 reviews in total for a test, stopping teams using up a spurious review at the end of an innings, because it's a free opportunity 'just in case'.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:02

    Why is it only the fielding side. who are penalised? Batters also slow things up when they go ‘gardening’ etc

    • Reply posted by Adam, today at 13:07

      Adam replied:
      Usually batters do that whilst bowlers are walking back to the rin up

  • Comment posted by Grim Up North, today at 12:57

    90 overs is 4 mins per over and seems to have been in place as the target for a day for a while.

    Probably before drinks breaks and concussion breaks and other delays.

    Would suggest step one is to rework the number with the current playing conditions.
    Step 2 - break it down per session - if bowling side behind then lunch break shortens and tea could be replaced by an onfield drinks break.

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 13:02

      jon replied:
      You're a forward thinker - what about adding that to Why not start at 1030 and play until 90 overs are bowled- much better idea- in June/July you could play until 7-8PM easily (or maybe speed up the over rate- faf about less with gloves and rub downs and field shimmying and get more spinners on) more overs bowled by tired bowlers better for scoring and viewing!!! Might be better for the players??

  • Comment posted by SiyEFC, today at 12:59

    Something is needed to speed up the pathetic over rates. I had a ticket for all 5 days at Old Trafford and was annoyed we only bowled 83 overs on the first day, and that was with 30 mins added on, when we knew bad weather was coming, and said that day those lost overs may come back to haunt us. The paying public are cheated Test in Test out. Get rid of the drinks break and endless glove changes.

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 13:34

      Trentatre replied:
      Drinks breaks I'm ok with, but easy to mandate glove changes can only be made in drinks breaks.

      It's right to call out that spectators are losing out on the promised offering. If we were in the US, maybe they'd have a class action brought against the organisers!

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 12:50

    Way to encourage players to stick with test cricket- great plan- foot shot anyone ? Why not start at 1030 and play until 90 overs are bowled- much better idea- in June/July you could play until 7-8PM easily (or maybe speed up the over rate- faf about less with gloves and rub downs and field shimmying and get more spinners on) more overs bowled by tired bowlers better for scoring and viewing!!!

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 13:49

      Phil replied:
      Please stop copying and pasting the same comment.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 12:52

    How many of these slow over rates, on either side, impacted the result of the games in question? Players won't want to play Test cricket if they lose 95% of their pay due to decisions like this.

    • Reply posted by MANRSN, today at 12:57

      MANRSN replied:
      Bowl quicker then. I'm sick of slow rates. More overs, more entertainment

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 12:47

    After one of the most exciting Test series ever...more ICC rubbish!

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 12:59

      jon replied:
      I agree- as I have said above Why not start at 1030 and play until 90 overs are bowled- much better idea- in June/July you could play until 7-8PM easily (or maybe speed up the over rate- faf about less with gloves and rub downs and field shimmying and get more spinners on) more overs bowled by tired bowlers better for scoring and viewing!!!- fines don't harm the players make them play more overs

  • Comment posted by Jonathan cave, today at 12:54

    I know it's the players fault from both sides but you have to be careful in fineing the players with all the mega money they can earn from pointless 20 over franchise's they could all walk away from rest cricket then the game would be in a mess

  • Comment posted by Rob Hart, today at 12:50

    Seems a bit odd. I’d be interested to hear who feels short changed on excitement after that series!

    • Reply posted by Bhav, today at 14:12

      Bhav replied:
      me

  • Comment posted by Paul - Cambridge, today at 12:48

    They obviously must have known about this punishment prior to the series starting so it goes to show that teams are not really bothered about the World test championship.

    As it's the paying spectator that looses out with the slow over rate then the players should be forced to stay on the field until the 90 overs are bowled or start earlier the next day.

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 12:56

      jon replied:
      Agree- but who are we just the fans who pay for it all- Why not start at 1030 and play until 90 overs are bowled- much better idea- in June/July you could play until 7-8PM easily (or maybe speed up the over rate- faf about less with gloves and rub downs and field shimmying and get more spinners on) more overs bowled by tired bowlers better for scoring and viewing!! Administrators are you listening

