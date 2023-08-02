Close menu

The Ashes: England lose two-thirds of World Test Championship points for slow over rates

England are now fifth in the early stages of the third World Test Championship

England have lost two-thirds of the World Test Championship points they earned in the Ashes after bowling consistently slow over rates.

Ben Stokes' side did not bowl at the required rate in four of the five Tests and have lost 19 of the 28 points they won for two wins and a draw.

Australia have lost 10 points for a slow over rate in the fourth Test.

England and Australia players have also been fined 5% of their match fee for each point lost.

Teams are docked a point for each over they are short. England have lost two points for two missing overs at Edgbaston, nine from the Lord's Test, three for Old Trafford and five for The Oval.

The third edition of the Test Championship has just begun, with a final due to be played in 2025.

England sit fifth in the early standings, with Australia in third and Pakistan top after their series win over Sri Lanka.

Sides accumulate points from each Test they play over a two-year cycle, with the leading two teams meeting in a one-off match to decide the Championship.

Australia won the 2021-23 competition, beating India by 209 runs at The Oval in June.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:50

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by jimmy, today at 12:50

    Ironic that the series was a great watch - very entertaining - but both sides are fined for this. So you could rattle through the overs with spinners, lose a few tests, but get more test championships points. Great system.

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 12:50

    Way to encourage players to stick with test cricket- great plan- foot shot anyone ? Why not start at 1030 and play until 90 overs are bowled- much better idea- in June/July you could play until 7-8PM easily (or maybe speed up the over rate- faf about less with gloves and rub downs and field shimmying and get more spinners on) more overs bowled by tired bowlers better for scoring and viewing!!!

  • Comment posted by Rob Hart, today at 12:50

    Seems a bit odd. I’d be interested to hear who feels short changed on excitement after that series!

  • Comment posted by A House Cat Named Gem, today at 12:49

    England only have themselves to blame on this one.

    Spectators are paying very good money, and during a cost of living crisis, only to find that they are watching nowhere near as much cricket as they have outlayed for.

    I am a huge fan of the England cricket team. But they need to be held to account if their over rate is significantly insufficient.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Badger, today at 12:49

    Whole system needs an overhaul - one of the most entertaining series ever resulting in a barrage of pointless penalties.

    Bring in penalty runs instead of losing WTC points (which no one cares about) - only way over rates will be addressed.

    Cricket really doesn't help itself at times

  • Comment posted by Paul - Cambridge, today at 12:48

    They obviously must have known about this punishment prior to the series starting so it goes to show that teams are not really bothered about the World test championship.

    As it's the paying spectator that looses out with the slow over rate then the players should be forced to stay on the field until the 90 overs are bowled or start earlier the next day.

  • Comment posted by Philip, today at 12:48

    The over rate did not effect any result or any enjoyment of any of the games. Penalties do not fit the crime!

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 12:48

    So, how many points did Australia lose? I certainly thought that they were just as bad.

  • Comment posted by Number 8, today at 12:47

    1 of the best Ashes played but lose 95% of their fee, I wonder why players chose franchise over test!!

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 12:47

    After one of the most exciting Test series ever...more ICC rubbish!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 12:46

    Four out of the five tests shows this is a long-standing problem and seemingly that England don't care that much about it.

  • Comment posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 12:45

    Self-inflicted injury!

    • Reply posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 12:49

      Dame Celia Molestrangler replied:
      Time to cut out all the extraneous stoppages i.e. drinks breaks,ball changes,new gloves etc.
      Having said that the batting side also slow the game down considerably.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 12:44

    Am I reading this correctly that the players have lost 5% of their match fee, times 19 .... in other words 95% of their match fee ?

    • Reply posted by james, today at 12:49

      james replied:
      5% for each point but spread across 4 matches by the sound of it

