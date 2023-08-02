Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Scrimshaw has taken 64 wickets in 48 T20 matches at an average of 22.93 and an economy rate of 8.86

Northamptonshire have signed Derbyshire fast bowler George Scrimshaw on a three-year contract from next summer.

The England Lions paceman, 25, has taken 81 wickets in 59 matches across all formats having joined Derbyshire in March 2021 following a trial period after being released by Worcestershire.

Scrimshaw, who recovered from a career-threatening back injury, will play for Welsh Fire in this year's Hundred.

The 6ft 7ins seamer took 20 wickets in this season's T20 Blast.

"The main goal would be to win a T20 title and be challenging for Finals Day every year." said Scrimshaw, who made his T20 debut against Northants for Worcestershire in 2017.

"I also want to contribute with some performances in red ball cricket though and for the team to be ambitious on keeping Division One status.

"From an outsider playing against Northamptonshire you know the skill and the standard of the players is high. It's a ground I've always liked bowling at in the short form of the game and it's an exciting squad to be part of."

Scrimshaw took career-best figures of 5-49 as Derbyshire drew their latest County Championship match against Sussex.