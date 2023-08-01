Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, men's competition; Trent Rockets v Southern Brave Trent Rockets 133-8 (100 balls): Hain 63 (39); Jordan 3-18, C Overton 2-33 Southern Brave 127 (99 balls): Du Plooy 29 (19); Gregory 3-19, Wasim 2-15 Trent Rockets won by six runs Scorecard , Table

Trent Rockets started their title defence with a thrilling six-run win over Southern Brave in the opening game of The Hundred men's competition.

Sam Hain scored a brilliant 63 from 39 balls to rescue the Rockets from 54-5 and take them to 133-8 at Trent Bridge.

After taking 3-18 with the ball, England seamer Chris Jordan hit 22 from 11 balls to take the Brave to within sight of victory.

However, he fell in the last set and the Brave were bowled out for 127.

More to follow.

