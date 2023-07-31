Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad once again stole the show on day five of the final Ashes Test at The Oval as England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw the series 2-2.

It was a fitting finale to an incredible series, with retiring England great Stuart Broad producing the perfect denouement to his fairytale career.

There was the reappearance of Broad's bail-switching antics which helped him dismiss Australia spinner Todd Murphy, before he picked up the winning wicket of Alex Carey and ran to embrace his old friend James Anderson.

Here are some of the best takeaways from the final day.

Stat of the day

England's Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali helped break the partnership of Steve Smith and Travis Head as Australia collapsed from 264-4 to 294-8 in the space of eight overs.

Woakes' first spell in the morning was 2-19 from six overs and his spell in the evening session was 2-26 from eight overs.

There are only two other England bowlers who have taken six or more wickets in three consecutive home Ashes Tests within the same series: Alec Bedser in 1953 and Jim Laker in 1956.

Video of the day

Did anyone believe we would see the return of Stuart Broad's bails trick? And that it would actually work... again?

Broad, who rearranged the bails in the first innings to bring about Marnus Labuschagne's demise, did the same to dismiss Todd Murphy during a stubborn partnership which was holding up England's victory charge.

Surprisingly, it worked just as well as the first time too. Coaches, take notes...

Image of the day - 'The final embrace'

Once Broad dismissed Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey for the winning wicket, he ran to his bowling partner and old friend James Anderson to give him a warm embrace.

It's the last time we will see both players playing in a Test match together - and what a way to go.

Did somebody chop some onions?

Stuart Broad picked up two wickets in the evening session on day five of the Ashes series

Quote of the day

"I wish I started it 10 years ago"

Speaking about his bail-switching trick, Broad said in a post-match interview with BBC Sport: "I've honestly just made it up in this game. I wish I would've started it 10 years ago."

Will we see anyone else performing this trick?

And finally...

England were denied the wicket of Steve Smith during the morning session after Ben Stokes dropped the ball during his celebration. Thankfully, it didn't cost England too much!