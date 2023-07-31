Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad says he will leave cricket with "pure joy and happiness" after taking the final two wickets as England drew the Ashes with a 49-run victory.

In a thrilling finale, Broad removed the final two Australia batters as England levelled the series at 2-2.

It was a fitting end for an Ashes legend, who announced on Saturday he will retire after the Test.

"It is special," said 37-year-old Broad, who ends with 604 Test wickets after a 15-year Test career.

"It is a difficult decision to walk away from the game I love but I wanted my last ball to be in an environment that is so special and playing sport I still love - for my lasting memory to be pure joy and happiness.

"That is how I feel now."

The finish means Broad ends his career having hit his final ball faced for six and taken a wicket with his last delivery.

He retires with a record 153 Test wickets against Australia, having completed the win by nicking off Todd Murphy and then Alex Carey.

"I've played with him for a long time," said England captain Ben Stokes.

"He has been an unbelievable performer for England over a long, long time. It was written in the stars he'd take last wicket with two left-handers."

Australia were 264-3 chasing 384 before a stunning surge from England with Chris Woakes taking 4-50 and off-spinner Moeen Ali a crucial 3-76.

Moeen came out of retirement to play in the series and was struggling with a groin injury. He confirmed afterwards the Test will be his last.

"To finish with Broady taking last wicket was amazing," he said.

"It is a great win.

"It was a little daunting [coming out of retirement]. I have never played that well against Australia but Stokesy asked and I thought 'why not?'.

"I am so glad I came back and said yes. It has been amazing. I am chuffed I can finish with a win against Australia and play a little bit of a helping hand."

Broad embraced his long-term bowling partner James Anderson after his final wicket

Broad was greeted by his partner Mollie King and his young daughter on the field

More to follow.