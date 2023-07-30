The Ashes 2023: BBC Sport readers' team of the men's Ashes revealed
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
The men's Ashes have seen England and Australia go toe-to-toe in a brilliant series that has swung one way, then the other and back again.
We asked you to pick your team of the series and thousands of you did.
This is who made your final XI and who missed out...
1. Usman Khawaja (selected in 97% of teams)
2. Zak Crawley (96%)
3. Marnus Labuschagne (54%)
4. Joe Root (95%)
5. Harry Brook (53%)
6. Ben Stokes (92%)
7. Jonny Bairstow (56%)
8. Chris Woakes (62%)
9. Pat Cummins (61%)
10. Mark Wood (87%)
11. Stuart Broad (84%)
The players that just missed out include: Mitchell Starc (58%), Mitchell Marsh (37%), Alex Carey (37%) and Travis Head (30%).
Disagree? Make your own selections here.
Men's Ashes team of the series
Pick your team of the series for the men's Ashes
- Oppenheimer interview special: Ali Plumb sits down for a chat with Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr.
- The latest stories from the Women's World Cup: World Football brings you post-match reactions and analyses
Bowlers OK, sorry not have Hughes as a spinner, he looks good?
Jonny Bairstow’s all round play is a far better choice than this under performing Foakes fellah plus there would then be too many rhyming names!