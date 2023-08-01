Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Missing it yet?

England and Australia have given us some incredible drama over the last six weeks, culminating with a dramatic final day of the series on Monday.

It's time to reminisce about the moments that defined the men's Ashes summer...

Crawley hits first ball of series for four

How long ago does this feel?

Zak Crawley, after all of the build-up - a series hyped more than any in a generation, crashing the very first ball of the series through the covers.

Ben Stokes looked stunned in the dressing room. The Edgbaston crowd roared.

It set us on the way for an epic series and was a huge symbol of how England would go on to play.

Stokes' early declaration

Ben Stokes surprised everyone with the earliest declaration in Ashes history at 398-8 after 78 overs, all while Joe Root was unbeaten on 118.

Ultimately it did not pay off. David Warner and Usman Khawaja survived four overs to the close, with the tourists winning the first Test on the final day.

It will still be one of the most memorable moments from this series.

Australia win Edgbaston thriller

It's easy to forget now that this series started with an all-time classic, Australia chasing 281 late into the fifth day.

When Alex Carey was caught and bowled by Joe Root, Australia were 227-8 and England were huge favourites.

With 37 needed, Stokes almost pulled off an incredible flying catch to dismiss Nathan Lyon, only for the ball to spill agonisingly out of his grasp.

The nerve-shredding finale continued but Lyon and Pat Cummins, who shared an unbroken stand of 55, defied England and the raucous Birmingham crowd.

Bairstow carries off protestor

This was another moment that makes you look back and think "did that really happen?".

On the first morning of the second Test at Lord's, two Just Stop Oil protestors interrupted play by invading the field.

They ran towards the middle but were stopped by the players - one of the protestors carried off the field by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

The Home of Cricket had never seen the like before.

Carey stumps Bairstow on incredible Lord's fifth day

A day that will go down in Ashes history and ignited a series that did not need any further rocket fuel.

It was all sparked by Alex Carey's controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow.

Was it against the spirit of cricket or smart work from the Australia wicketkeeper? You've probably made your own mind up by now.

That incident created the most hostile atmosphere seen at Lord's in recent memory, the Australians booed and jeered at every turn with scenes turning ugly in the pavilion.

On the field, Stokes threatened to play the greatest innings in Test history. He belted 155 while Stuart Broad channelled his fury to support him in a stand of 108 for the seventh wicket.

Stokes was caught off Josh Hazlewood, however, and England dismissed 70 runs short of their target as Australia took a 2-0 lead.

Wood & Woakes enter the series

As the Carey debate raged, the series moved on to Headingley. There Mark Wood entered the series to thrilling effect.

On the first day, he took 5-34 - at one stage reaching 96.5mph in a gripping spell of fast bowling that captivated the Leeds crowd.

Chris Woakes also made his first appearance of the series in the first Test, and it was Woakes and Wood there at the end as England completed a tense three-wicket win.

Crawley's hundred for the ages

The highest score of the series was Zak Crawley's sublime 189 in the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford.

He dominated the Australian attack on day two, striking 21 fours and three sixes on England's best day of Bazballing in the series.

They racked up 384-4 in 72 overs with Crawley and Root combining for a double-century stand at better than a run a ball.

Rain washes away England's hopes

Umbrellas, leaks & wet surfaces at Old Trafford

Unfortunately, the main thing Manchester will be remembered for in 2023 is the rain.

England looked primed to level the series at 2-2 but rain washed out almost all of the final two days, meaning the Test ended as a draw.

That ensured England could not win the series and that Australia retained the Ashes.

The Wizard's wickets on final day

The rain in Manchester left England needing to draw the final Test to level the series at 2-2.

They played well over the first three days but nerves were jangling on the final day when Usman Khawaja and David Warner reached 140-0 - giving Australia a perfect start in their chase of 384.

Up stepped Woakes, removing both openers.

Australia looked on course again later in the day at 264-3 but, in a rip-roaring period at The Oval, Woakes and spinner Moeen Ali took four wickets for 11 runs to set England on their way.

Woakes claimed the key wicket of Steve Smith and, despite only playing three matches, finished with 19 wickets and the player of series award.

Broad's fairytale finale

Where else could we finish?

There were whispers something could be brewing on Saturday afternoon but it still came as a surprise when England bowler Stuart Broad announced he would retire after the final Test.

That left the script perfectly written and the crowd cheering him everywhere he went.

Broad is not one to miss out on a big moment.

The Ashes legend took the final two wickets - even repeating his trick of swapping the bails to bring about good fortune - before walking off the field for the final time, the series squared at 2-2.

What a series!