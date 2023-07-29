Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler Stuart Broad says he will retire after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

The 37-year-old has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson.

Broad said he made the decision on Friday evening.

"It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England badge as much as I have," he told Sky Sports.

"I've been thinking about it for the last few weeks but England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me.

"I've loved the battles I've had with Australia. I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket."

England reached 389-9 on day three of the series finale, leading by 377.

If they complete victory over the final two days they will draw the series 2-2, denying Australia a first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Broad has taken 20 wickets in the series and has admitted his own surprise at being fit to play in all five Tests which have been played in just six weeks.

Broad made his debut against Sri Lanka in December 2007. Last week, during the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester, he became just the second pace bowler after Anderson to take 600 Test wickets.

He also played 121 one-day internationals and 56 T20s - leading the T20 side between 2011 and 2014 - although has solely played the Test format since 2016.

Broad has been one of England's great performers in Ashes cricket, taking a record 151 Test wickets against Australia.

He took 8-15 at Trent Bridge against Australia in 2015 - one of a number of superb wicket-taking spells that have defined his career.

He also took 5-5 in just 5.1 overs against India at the same ground in 2011, including his first Test match hat-trick as MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar fell in successive deliveries.

Against South Africa in 2016, he claimed a remarkable 5-1 in 31 balls.

