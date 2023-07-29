Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rob Jones will join Worcestershire on loan ahead of his permanent switch next season

Worcestershire have signed Lancashire batter Rob Jones on loan for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign.

The 27-year-old had already agreed a contract at New Road from 2024 after rejecting a new deal at Old Trafford.

"It's a great opportunity for Rob to get to know his new team-mates and coaches before joining us permanently," said external-link Worcestershire CEO Ashley Giles.

Jones will be available to represent Worcestershire in the national counties fixture against Shropshire on Sunday.

Giles added: "We are thrilled to have Rob on board for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup ahead of his permanent move. His inclusion will undoubtedly strengthen our batting line-up, and we believe he will make a substantial impact."

Jones made his first-class debut for Lancashire Cricket in 2016 and has made 109 appearances in all formats for the club.