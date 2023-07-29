Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England set up chance to level series with Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Kia Oval

Fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, The Kia Oval (day three of five)
England 283 (Brook 85, Duckett 41, Starc 4-82) & 389-9 (Root 91, Bairstow 78, Starc 4-94)
Australia 295 (Smith 71, Woakes 3-61)
England lead by 377 runs
England gave themselves a golden opportunity to level the Ashes series on day three of the fifth Test before Stuart Broad announced his retirement.

The home side piled up 389-9, a lead of 377 over Australia at The Oval, with Broad unbeaten on two when he spoke at the end of the day to confirm this will be his final game of cricket.

Almost all of the top order made contributions. Zak Crawley set the tone by driving Mitchell Starc's first ball of the day for four, laying the platform for an opening stand of 79 with Ben Duckett.

Crawley made 73 and Duckett 42, the same score as captain Ben Stokes, who was promoted to number three in place of the injured Moeen Ali.

When England endured a slight wobble in losing two wickets for nine runs, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow combined for a fifth-wicket stand of 110. Root fell nine runs short of a deserved century, while Bairstow was out for 78.

Moeen, batting at number seven, added a cameo of 29, but was part of a flurry of England wickets late in the day. Starc picked up 4-94 and off-spinner Todd Murphy 3-110 as England lost 4-19.

By that stage, England had already got to the stage where Australia would need to complete the highest-ever successful chase in a Test on this ground.

There is rain forecast for Sunday, though not enough bad weather to emulate the wet end to the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford or ruin what will be an emotional farewell to Broad, England's second highest wicket-taker of all time.

England are looking to draw the series 2-2, while Australia are looking for the 3-1 win that would give them a first success in this country for 22 years.

England dish out one last Bazballing

This match was beautifully poised after two days, both first innings complete with Australia only 12 runs ahead, leaving England's batting effort on Saturday to shape the contest.

What followed was one last show of England's swashbuckling style, a final Bazballing handed to the Australians to send them on the plane with their heads spinning. It was never reckless or careless, but a supreme demonstration of controlled aggression, positive intent and crisp shotmaking.

England wiped out the deficit inside the first over and never looked back - never before has an Australian bowler leaked more than the 13 runs conceded by Starc in the opening over of an Ashes innings. Australia instantly retreated and were powerless to stop England building their lead on a true pitch.

In contrast to Australia's crawl on day two, when they scored only 54 runs in the morning session, England had as many inside 10 overs. When Root reverse-scooped Mitchell Marsh for six, it was England's 41st maximum of the series, an Ashes record. Only once before in Ashes Tests have England reached 300 quicker than the 57.4 overs here and that was at Old Trafford last week.

The late collapse took some of the shine off England's day and left them short of where they might have been.

When last man James Anderson made his way to the crease, Australia dawdled long enough to ensure they would not have to bat on Saturday evening, meaning his batting partner Broad will emerge to a hero's welcome on Sunday morning.

Crawley and Duckett set tone

For the first time in more than a decade, Crawley and Duckett have removed questions over England's opening partnership. Both men end this series with their reputations enhanced.

Any suggestion that England might find themselves under early pressure was removed by Crawley, who repeated his sensational boundary from the first ball on the opening day of the series.

With Duckett busy and Crawley elegant, the England openers set the tone for the rest to follow. Australia's bowlers lost their discipline; fielders were scattered to all parts of The Oval.

They were only parted when Duckett edged a drive at Starc and was given out on review. Stokes, though, emerged to a stirring reception and picked up the baton.

Crawley and Stokes added 61 for the second wicket before Crawley's drive at Cummins resulted in an edge to second slip.

Stokes was angry with himself when he dragged Murphy to mid-on, ending a stand of 73 with Root, and, in the next over, Harry Brook edged a beauty from Josh Hazlewood.

Root and Bairstow push on

In scoring 412 runs, Root has enjoyed his most successful Ashes series with the bat since before his spell as captain.

He batted with all his trademark class, poise and urgency. He looked destined for a hundred before Murphy got one to keep low, the second time in as many matches Root has been undone by variable bounce and he left visibly frustrated.

Bairstow was a reassuring presence when England needed it, doing the bulk of the scoring in his partnership with Root. He crunched the ball through the off side with meaty cuts and drives.

After being left on 99 not out at Old Trafford, he had a first Test ton for more than a year in his sights, only to edge behind off Starc.

Moeen, struggling with a groin injury, was given a rousing ovation in what is likely to be his last Test. On 10, he top-edged a hook off Starc that a diving Hazlewood got nowhere near at fine leg, a moment that summed up Australia's day.

With the lower-order swiping, Moeen, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood all holed out, leaving Anderson fending off Starc bouncers in the company of Broad, the veteran bowlers batting in tandem in what will be their last Test together.

When Anderson reverse-swept Murphy in the final over and followed up with a slog for back-to-back boundaries, it drew the loudest cheer of the day, almost matched when he successfully overturned being given out lbw.

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 19:35

    389/9 is a pretty decent day for England. Some nice innings in there. If you’re being particularly pragmatic you might have taken a few less runs for 370/7 and another 45 mins of batting in the morning; but England have done really well in this series since going 2-0 down. With the pitch showing early signs of deterioration, they’ve now given themselves a very good chance of levelling the series.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 19:42

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Oz may have 'retained' the urn but everyone knows England have played Australia off the park throughout this series.

      The Aussies looked shell shocked in the last Test and failed in their Snoozeball attempt yesterday.

      They'll soon be heading back down under with their tails between their legs having failed to win in England for over 20 years!

  • Comment posted by philinwoking, today at 19:39

    Broady just get Warner 1 more time. Perfect finale. They hear the applause from the Oval in Melbourne

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 20:07

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Australia have been Bazballed off the park from ball one with Crawley's boundary. Utterly out manouvred throughout by the genius captaincy of (soon to be) Sir Ben Stokes.

      One of the best England performances in a Men's Ashes series!

  • Comment posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 19:33

    If Australia chase this down they will deserve to win the Ashes.

    They won't do it batting like they have done all series though.

    • Reply posted by Scarpia, today at 19:39

      Scarpia replied:
      Australia can't win the Ashes. They can win the series. Only England could have won the Ashes but Australia have already retained them.

  • Comment posted by robert dennis, today at 19:49

    80 overs in 6 and a half hours? It gets worse and worse! Surely the authorities have got to step in at some point.

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 19:56

      Trentatre replied:
      Perhaps there's a fraction of sympathy for a side being carted to every corner of the ground, but not to the tune of 10 overs lost.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 19:40

    Only one team are trying to win and that’s England

    • Reply posted by Jack O, today at 19:47

      Jack O replied:
      Aus have retained the ashes and are leading 2-1 and still in this match. You might not like their style but England cannot with the ashes

  • Comment posted by GM 53, today at 19:45

    As only 80 overs were bowled by the Aussies today, who do I send my request for compensation to for not having a full allocation of overs today.
    I’m not holding my breath. Absolutely disgusting. Let’s hope we win tomorrow. Best wishes to Stuart B-road.

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 20:04

      rpb replied:
      Concussion tests, DRS, Drinks breaks, enless changing of gloves. Thats the problem.

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 19:39

    Gifted some wickets in the last hour but as the well known saying goes you live by the sword so you die by the sword. Would have bitten your hand off for this position before the game 👍🏼

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 19:32

    The trouble with Bazball is that we often get to 200-2, but rarely make it count and get to 900-2.

    If we could just bat like the Aussies and grind out 50 in a session we could get in a dominant position of 200-7. Proper Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by Oberon, today at 19:34

      Oberon replied:
      Could try and make it count by winning the Ashes 😂

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 19:40

    Excellent days play today!

    The whole team has contributed here

    The sceptics have well and truly been converted

    The whole world is watching and must now fear playing us

    The thing with Bazball is that it puts pressure back on opponents. Australia just plodded along in their innings and that may end up being difference here

    My only gripe is the late wickets we gave, but hopefully still enough

    • Reply posted by Zerobrain, today at 19:47

      Zerobrain replied:
      The sceptics will never be converted, that's not how the internet works... ;)

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 19:48

    This England team is capable of going to No. 1 in the world. If Archer had been fit, it would have been no contest. England, generally, played better, but for rain it would be 2-2, and as they are learning how to play the style adopted, they are capable of blowing any team away. The daft declaration on day one will, I trust, never be repeated, unnecessary slogging eliminated, unstoppable.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 19:41

    I hope England always play the same way. Great to watch.

  • Comment posted by keep to the left , today at 19:36

    Shame they didn't quite get out of sight, but definitely deserve at least 2 - 2. Been a great series to watch apart from that incident and the weather.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 19:43

      Happy Birthday replied:
      BEST ENGLAND MEN'S ASHES PERFORMANCE EVER!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:41

    You know when Australia have had a bad day when you find out Murphy was their best bowler by miles

    • Reply posted by coops, today at 19:54

      coops replied:
      Why? He looks like a promising spinner.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:49

    Wait. No hate comments for Bairstow. No hate comments for Anderson. What no hate comments for Crawley. Is everyone here feeling alright. Are you sure you dont want a lie down as it has been a long day

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 19:37

    2-2 ?

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 19:33

    The anti Bazball ‘experts’ from day 1 on here now must eat a huge piece of humble pie. England batted positively today,far better than Australia’s sluggish batting yesterday. Plus the top order making sure the bowlers didn’t have to chase a tail end innings in a panic.

    Entertaining stuff. Wonder if the naysayers will show their faces on here tonight?

    • Reply posted by Oberon, today at 19:35

      Oberon replied:
      Humble pie after failing to win a home series winning 4 tosses and with Lyon hobbled?

  • Comment posted by Cardiff exile, today at 19:44

    I don't know why the expression 'swashbuckling' was used. I'd call it controlled aggression, which if accomplished at Edgbaston and Lords, would have brought the Ashes back to England. Getting to 320 for 4 was what I was hoping for. Getting to 389 for 9 was a bit disappointing. Would have liked 400 for 6 by the close. I think they've probably got enough, but we'll just have to see.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:51

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      The problem is, they’re 2-1 behind in the final test and the forecast is pretty ropey. They can’t afford to take their foot off the accelerator so I can’t blame them for slipping from 320-4 to 389-9.

      It was the first two tests where they were the wrong side of the line between aggression and recklessness. They’ve no choice but to to go for it now.

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 19:45

    We should’ve won the series 4-0 at least, I’m still unsure how we are behind!?

    We have thoroughly dominated the so called world Test champions!

    Please finish the job tomorrow and end our test summer on a high!

    Broad retirement is a huge surprise and the timing is strange? But there must be some reason behind it?

    If we can complete the win and draw the series, then it’s been a successful summer

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 19:39

    Australia will need a serious shakeup of the team before next Ashes down under. I have complete confidence it will be another massacre as England won’t turn up again, but still, some changes are needed with the pace attack ageing.

    Have been pretty poor this series as a whole unit across the board tactically and with their execution with the ball.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 19:48

      Happy Birthday replied:
      They have been Bazballed off the park from ball one. Utterly out manouvred throughout by the genius captaincy of (soon to be) Sir Ben Stokes.

      One of the best England performances in a Men's Ashes series!

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 19:35

    Surely favourites now. Rain is predicted for monday and the Aussies need a record chase to win. England will want to wrap it up tomorrow.

