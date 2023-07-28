Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Azeem Rafiq first detailed allegations of racism at Yorkshire in September 2020

Yorkshire have been docked 48 points from the 2023 County Championship and fined £400,000 - of which £300,000 is suspended for two years - for their handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

They have also been deducted four points in the 2023 T20 Blast.

Yorkshire said they accepted the sanctions imposed by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

The club had previously admitted four amended charges.

Former Yorkshire player Rafiq said English cricket was "institutionally racist", and racist language was used "constantly" at the club.

"Following representations by the board at last month's hearing, the CDC and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have today acknowledged the vast amount of work done by YCCC to overcome the cultural issues that existed within the club, which allowed racist and discriminatory behaviour to go unchallenged," said a Yorkshire statement.

"We are accountable for these issues, and we accepted four amended charges as part of a continued commitment to ensure we are able to move forward.

"We are disappointed to receive the points deductions which affect players and staff at the club, who were not responsible for the situation.

"They have worked tirelessly on and off the field to rebuild Yorkshire into an inclusive and welcoming club that reflects the communities it serves. Greater clarity over our situation will allow us all now to look ahead."

Six ex-Yorkshire players found to have used racist language at Yorkshire were sanctioned with fines and bans by the CDC in May.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared "on the balance of probabilities" by the panel of using racist language towards Rafiq.

The ECB recommended a £500,000 fine, with £350,000 of it being suspended for three years, as well as points deductions.

Yorkshire chief executive Stephen Vaughan said in March the club had a £3.5m shortfall and a need to repay £14.9m to the Graves Trust, one of its major creditors.

The Headingley club's lawyer Daniel Stilitz KC asked the independent CDC panel to take into consideration the "detriment" Yorkshire has already "suffered".

While Yorkshire said "there remains much to do" in the club's statement, they added that they had "made significant investments to put in place best practice processes and procedures".

They added: "We look forward to continued dialogue with the ECB to ensure the financial penalty does not hinder our ongoing commitment to build on the strong foundations that have been laid.

"We remain focused on efforts to secure YCCC's sustainability, ensuring the stability required to create a brighter future for all associated with Yorkshire Cricket."

The immediate points deduction in the County Championship effectively all-but ends Yorkshire's hopes of grabbing the second promotion place, dropping them from sixth place to bottom of Division Two, 63 points behind second-placed Sussex.

This year's T20 Blast has already finished and Yorkshire have now dropped to eighth out of nine in the North Group final standings.

"At least next year we know where we stand," said coach Ottis Gibson.

"We have four games left in the Championship this season. That's 96 points that we can play for. We'll try and win the next four games. That's all we're trying to do - win every game we play."