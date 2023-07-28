Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire have been docked 48 points from the 2023 County Championship and fined £400,000 - of which £300,000 is suspended for two years - for their handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

They have also been deducted four points in the 2023 T20 Blast.

Yorkshire said they accepted the sanctions imposed by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

The club had previously admitted four amended charges.

"Following representations by the board at last month's hearing, the CDC and ECB have today acknowledged the vast amount of work done by YCCC to overcome the cultural issues that existed within the club, which allowed racist and discriminatory behaviour to go unchallenged," said a Yorkshire statement.

"We are accountable for these issues, and we accepted four amended charges as part of a continued commitment to ensure we are able to move forward.

"We are disappointed to receive the points deductions which affect players and staff at the club, who were not responsible for the situation.

"They have worked tirelessly on and off the field to rebuild Yorkshire into an inclusive and welcoming club that reflects the communities it serves. Greater clarity over our situation will allow us all now to look ahead."

