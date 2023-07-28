Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England bowler James Anderson says he has "no interest" in retiring

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Kia Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler James Anderson says he is ignoring any calls to retire because he "has a lot more to give".

England's all-time wicket-taker, who turns 41 on Sunday, has taken only five wickets in the Ashes series.

"You pray that these lean patches don't come in one of the biggest series you could play in but unfortunately for me that is the case," Anderson told Test Match Special.

"I've still got another innings to try to do something for the team."

Anderson bowled well on the second day of the fifth Test, but only had the wicket of Mitchell Marsh to show for it.

England dismissed Australia for 295, the tourists taking a lead of 12 runs. England are looking to level the series at 2-2, with Australia seeking a 3-1 win for their first success in this country since 2001.

"I felt like today I bowled really well and on another day I could have got a couple more wickets," said Anderson.

"It felt like I challenged the forward defence a lot, which is what I've tried to do throughout my career."

Anderson came into the series on the back of a groin injury sustained playing for Lancashire.

Hampered by unresponsive surfaces in the first two Tests, he took only one wicket at Edgbaston and two at Lord's as England were beaten on both occasions.

He missed England's win at Headingley, played on a lively pitch that would have been more suited to his bowling.

When Anderson returned and took one wicket in the rain-affected draw at his home ground of Old Trafford, he extended a run that has seen him not play in a Test win against Australia since 2015.

"I don't feel like I'm bowling badly or losing pace or that I'm on the way out," said Anderson. "I still feel I can offer a lot to this team."

In the fifth Test at The Oval, Anderson became the oldest man to open the bowling for England in an Ashes Test since Johnny Douglas in 1925.

Since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge of England last summer, Anderson has taken 50 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 23.

However, his bowling average in 2023 of 36 is the worst of any calendar in his career since 2007.

Following the Ashes, Anderson's next chance to play a Test for England will not come until the series in India in January.

"As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, people are asking how long you've got left," he said.

"But in the past three or four years, I've bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I've been in so much control, my body has been in a good place, my skills are as good as they ever have been.

"The numbers, the wickets, the selection side of it is a completely different issue. If Stokesy and Baz say 'you've not got the wickets we would have liked' then I'd be absolutely fine with that.

"In terms of retirement, I've got no interest in going any time soon. I feel like I've got a lot more to give."

  • Comment posted by Bread Pitt, today at 20:31

    Was a good interview (when those two clowns let him talk!). I agree with him, looks good, is delivering and shouldn’t consider retiring. Once it’s gone it’s gone.
    Go Jimmy!

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 20:51

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Good for him.

      Viva Bazball!?

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 20:25

    Good for him. Bowled well today and his pace was good.
    Too often the media try to push people into retirement just because they've slipped a bit from their peak. Whether he's good enough to play for England is an entirely different question.

    You are an awful long time retired.

    • Reply posted by Fishermans Blues, today at 20:30

      Fishermans Blues replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 20:32

    No problems with this at all. Let's be honest, this hasn't been a good series from him, but he's been due a naff series for so long now it's hard to fault him.

    So long as he is held to the same standards as the others and earns his place, I'm all for seeing the Burnley Express go past a few more stops!

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 21:08

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Retiring from 50 overs early has helped his longevity. Pointless format anyway.

  • Comment posted by ledge13, today at 20:51

    So many short sighted people harping on about jimmy retiring, before this series he was ranked the world's best bowler then has one bad series and in all fairness he would taken another 4 or 5 wickets had we not had butter fingers , and then people say he's finished , why can't we just say he's had a bad series and that's that , not he's finished

    • Reply posted by Rapidcat, today at 20:52

      Rapidcat replied:
      Because he's 41?

  • Comment posted by Adrian, today at 20:40

    He's bowled well though, has he not? Not been rewarded with the wickets we'd hope for, sure, but I don't think he's letting the side down. He holds down an end like we'd hope the spinner would do to starve the run rate, especially when Mo is off the field. Maybe we're approaching the last hurrah, but I wouldn't write him off just yet. If anyone knows how to do it, it's him, and in Jimmy I trust.

    • Reply posted by coops, today at 20:58

      coops replied:
      He hasn't "bowled well". He's had 7 innings in a row with 1 or fewer wickets. Sure he's still fairly accurate but he's not been threatening.

      He has not made the most of the new ball and when you have Woakes and Wood waiting in the wings that's criminal.

  • Comment posted by Karadekoolaid, today at 20:59

    I don't think the question is "should Jimmy retire" - the question is "are Tongue and Robinson more effective". I certainly believe Tongue would have been more effective in this 5th Test.

    • Reply posted by Call me Dave, today at 21:03

      Call me Dave replied:
      Tongue will get his chance as Wood cannot bowl at that speed without incurring injuries.Tongue and Wood are too similar in bowling to play together

  • Comment posted by Hawkins94, today at 20:33

    So long as Stokes and McCullum remain objective this is fine. It's up to Anderson. But one wonders if England had Tongue or someone else instead of Anderson what could have happened. And Foakes instead of Bairstow.

    I love Bazball but there's still a few dubious selection calls and favourites preventing the best 11 being selected.

    • Reply posted by Top Dogg, today at 20:49

      Top Dogg replied:
      I agree, I probably would have dropped him after Lords.

      However, part of the success we've enjoyed since Stokes/McC took over is that the players know they will not be binned off for a loss of form. You are backed 100% through bad runs. That is what has got the best out of the same set of players as the Root era.

      It gives them the confidence to perform, rather than having a fear of failure.

  • Comment posted by Ingleby, today at 20:37

    Still another innings yet. Could well have a final say & I rather hope he does.

  • Comment posted by yellownevertrumper, today at 20:38

    Why should he retire?. He's the champ in the UK, someone needs to to take his title from him.
    Its not his job to do the selector's job.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 20:41

      Leanne replied:
      One has never heard of said cricketer being awarded the Champ in the UK trophy. When did this happen please?

  • Comment posted by silverbullet, today at 20:57

    I was a big fan of Tendulkar, but felt he kept going only for the sake of records and blocked many players to come on the side, Anderson clearly repeating the same, your legacy is unparalleled, please retire. We would love you in the comm box !

    • Reply posted by zaplong, today at 21:11

      zaplong replied:
      The captain and selectors pick the team, not Tendulkar or Anderson.

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 20:29

    He’s clearly got his eye on becoming the worlds all time test leading wicket taker with a legal action

    • Reply posted by Gus, today at 20:43

      Gus replied:
      Oh, he's going for 801 then is he. Should be about 75 when he gets there at this rate. If he won't go gracefully then he'll just have to be dropped. Definitely won't be worth his place next year as he's barely been this year.

  • Comment posted by Shak, today at 20:37

    Okay, he's had an off series. But which bowler doesn't?

    Testament to the man to keep himself fit and largely injury-free, even into his 40s. How many pace bowlers can say that? Just look at Archer, Stone, Robinson etc.

    Jimmy is still world class.

    • Reply posted by silverbullet, today at 21:07

      silverbullet replied:
      World class, yes. But to be the best in the business you got to perform against the best, unfortunately for bowlers wickets taken are their credits and Anderson has very few of them , I love his bowling, but then again I feel he is stopping the younger generation to gain experience. As a fan of Jimmy I know how much he struggled in test cricket intially, at one point he averaged above 35!

  • Comment posted by Nibbo92, today at 20:29

    When his body was falling apart at 25, no one called for his retirement. So why should he now, just because he's older than most althetes when their bodies fall apart? It's ridiculous.

    Play till performance is no longer acceptable, and while the results have not been what we hoped for this series, his performances have been excellent.

    • Reply posted by coops, today at 20:55

      coops replied:
      "Excellent" is a massive stretch. One or two lean tests might be bad luck, but he's failed to get more than 1 wicket in all 7 innings he's bowled in, despite getting the new ball. That can't be explained away as bad luck.

      He is not suddenly terrible but he simply hasn't been as threatening as an opening bowler should be.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:29

    Fair enough. As long as he has to earn his place in the test team and isn't given it on previous 'cash in the bank'. He's an old, savy bowler who can keep it tight but isn't a great threat any more. I think it's time England moved on and looked forward rather than hoping a guy in his 40's can still produce his old magic. Good luck to him though, he's been magnificent

  • Comment posted by nktokyo, today at 20:50

    He's hurting England's future because he's no longer consistently one of the best 3 bowlers they have.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:56

      Duncanb23 replied:
      On the contrary, he's hurting England's future because he is.

  • Comment posted by evening, today at 21:02

    It's fine jimmy can carry on doesn't mean he should be picked

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 20:40

    It is not an issue of age its about playing the best bowlers for the conditions...

  • Comment posted by Dale Hanson, today at 20:58

    Unfortunately you just can't bring sentiment into this, this is professional sport at the highest level. If Woakes for example had the figures of Anderson, even with his batting contributions, he'd have been dropped, and has been on many occasions in the past. I know Anderson was 'rested' earlier in the series, but for him to play for England again he needs to go away and do something for Lancs.

    • Reply posted by coops, today at 21:02

      coops replied:
      So true. I'm nervous every time Woakes doesn't take 4 wickets in a match waiting for him to get dropped.

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 20:47

    I am old enough to remember when he started. Wish i was as fit as he must be. Amazing longevity.

  • Comment posted by dean , today at 20:33

    Had he taken a load of wickets I doubt India would even be an option. Likely to be rested to give others a chance. Ultimately time is catching up with him. Best of the best but Tongue and Potts must start being selected

