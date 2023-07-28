Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England bowler James Anderson says he has "no interest" in retiring

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Kia Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler James Anderson says he is ignoring any calls to retire because he "has a lot more to give".

England's all-time wicket-taker, who turns 41 on Sunday, has taken only five wickets in the Ashes series.

"You pray that these lean patches don't come in one of the biggest series you could play in but unfortunately for me that is the case," Anderson told Test Match Special.

"I've still got another innings to try to do something for the team."

Anderson bowled well on the second day of the fifth Test, but only had the wicket of Mitchell Marsh to show for it.

England dismissed Australia for 295, the tourists taking a lead of 12 runs. England are looking to level the series at 2-2, with Australia seeking a 3-1 win for their first success in this country since 2001.

"I felt like today I bowled really well and on another day I could have got a couple more wickets," said Anderson.

"It felt like I challenged the forward defence a lot, which is what I've tried to do throughout my career."

Anderson came into the series on the back of a groin injury sustained playing for Lancashire.

Hampered by unresponsive surfaces in the first two Tests, he took only one wicket at Edgbaston and two at Lord's as England were beaten on both occasions.

He missed England's win at Headingley, played on a lively pitch that would have been more suited to his bowling.

When Anderson returned and took one wicket in the rain-affected draw at his home ground of Old Trafford, he extended a run that has seen him not play in a Test win against Australia since 2015.

"I don't feel like I'm bowling badly or losing pace or that I'm on the way out," said Anderson. "I still feel I can offer a lot to this team."

In the fifth Test at The Oval, Anderson became the oldest man to open the bowling for England in an Ashes Test since Johnny Douglas in 1925.

Since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge of England last summer, Anderson has taken 50 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 23.

However, his bowling average in 2023 of 36 is the worst of any calendar in his career since 2007.

Following the Ashes, Anderson's next chance to play a Test for England will not come until the series in India in January.

"As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, people are asking how long you've got left," he said.

"But in the past three or four years, I've bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I've been in so much control, my body has been in a good place, my skills are as good as they ever have been.

"The numbers, the wickets, the selection side of it is a completely different issue. If Stokesy and Baz say 'you've not got the wickets we would have liked' then I'd be absolutely fine with that.

"In terms of retirement, I've got no interest in going any time soon. I feel like I've got a lot more to give."

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by R P Coltrane, today at 20:55

    Not the first to go on too long across a number of sports and won't be the last. Shilts, Bale, Murray to name a handful

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 20:53

    Top level sport is decided on small margins. Choosing Anderson, Fatstow and Ali have cost England the ashes

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 20:54

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Choosing your mum caused you.

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 20:52

    Only because he want to carry on showing the ladies how to reverse swing his balls!

  • Comment posted by ledge13, today at 20:51

    So many short sighted people harping on about jimmy retiring, before this series he was ranked the world's best bowler then has one bad series and in all fairness he would taken another 4 or 5 wickets had we not had butter fingers , and then people say he's finished , why can't we just say he's had a bad series and that's that , not he's finished

    • Reply posted by Rapidcat, today at 20:52

      Rapidcat replied:
      Because he's 41?

  • Comment posted by nktokyo, today at 20:50

    He's hurting England's future because he's no longer consistently one of the best 3 bowlers they have.

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 20:50

    Australia are rubbish they’re boring etc etc. 2-1 ahead in series and 12 runs first innings lead. Am I in an anti matter world? Such oblique reporting and commentary.

  • Comment posted by NavSingh, today at 20:50

    How dare anyone ask him a question

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 20:49

    Fine as long as he does not see himself as a first choice, as the following are clearly better now: Broad, Wood, Robinson, Woakes, Stone, Archer. He is on a par with the likes of Potts, Carse, Atkinson. Of course, quite a few of those listed will be injured at any given time but his days of playing full series have to be over.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 20:52

      Bobby Smith replied:
      I forgot Tongue as well.

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 20:47

    I am old enough to remember when he started. Wish i was as fit as he must be. Amazing longevity.

  • Comment posted by TTimmo, today at 20:47

    JA may not be quite taking the number of wickets that we're used to, but he ain't half keeping the Aussies quiet.

    • Reply posted by Bigbaddog, today at 20:51

      Bigbaddog replied:
      Yes with his current average and strike rate he'd be bowling the Aussies out for 748 in 280 overs- Australia are bricking themselves

  • Comment posted by exkazrgs, today at 20:46

    ☝️😲🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jimmy retire and teach be a coach you would be great at that an idol to young fast bowlers

  • Comment posted by beaker, today at 20:44

    I bowled better in my forties than earlier. I cant see why he cant continue. He looks bery fit

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 20:48

      Grb replied:
      He’s not taking wickets anymore

  • Comment posted by silverbullet, today at 20:43

    A lot more to give? Please Sir Anderson, you have served the game well and beyond, this is the right time to hang the boots and pass the mantle to the younger generation.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 20:43

    Up your game then Jimmy, because you’re being picked on sentiment and history

  • Comment posted by exkazrgs, today at 20:43

    ☝️😲🏏 go now you’ve had your time

  • Comment posted by Alan T Sheep, today at 20:43

    Much as we and the media like drama greats deserve the respect to call time on there terms provided that they are not becoming a liability.
    Sadly I feel this will be a topic every time JA plays until he eventually decides to all it a day.

  • Comment posted by marto24, today at 20:42

    At some point you have to look to the future. How do you find a new Anderson if you continue to play the original?

  • Comment posted by ssaapp, today at 20:40

    For the next generation it’s best if Jimmy retires - they need play time and with all due respect, he’ll just fill a place that could go to emerging talent

  • Comment posted by Warwick, today at 20:40

    The Spitfire was once our finest aircraft.
    And then there came a day, in the late 1940s when we had to admit that that was no longer the case.
    It had a fine record, arguably the finest, but it was time to welcome the new generation of fighter aircraft.

    • Reply posted by CleverHound, today at 20:44

      CleverHound replied:
      Fighter aircraft aren't allowed to bowl, I think.

