Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan said some of Australia's batting on day two of the final Ashes Test was the worst he had ever seen from the tourists.

Australia were dismissed for 295 at The Oval to take a lead of 12 - somewhat of a recovery from 185-7.

They resumed on 61-1 but scored just 54 runs in the morning session, leaving them exposed to a collapse after lunch.

"They are taking home the urn, but I've never seen Australia play with so much fear," Vaughan told Test Match Special.

"They are usually so aggressive and try to take the game forward."

Australia were dominated by England across the first three days of the fourth Test at Old Trafford but rain denied the hosts a chance to push for victory.

The result was a drawn Test, meaning Australia - 2-1 leaders in the series - are guaranteed to retain the Ashes, with England needing to win this week to prevent the tourists winning a series in the UK for the first time since 2001.

From a position of strength overnight, Marnus Labuschagne dug in early on day two - scoring just seven runs from 59 balls before being caught at slip for nine from 82.

Opener Usman Khawaja scored 47 runs from 157 balls - the pair combining for a stand of 42 runs in 26 overs.

"They have just sat in to bat a long period of time without remembering you have to put a bit of pressure on the bowlers," Vaughan said.

"This morning I thought it was the worst I've ever seen Australia bat in my time watching them. They never play like that."

Australia's slow morning in stats

Labuschagne's 'expected runs' total for his innings was -31.1, meaning he scored 31 runs less than he would have been expected to by analysts CricViz given the bowling and conditions

Labuschagne's attacking shot percentage was 8.5% - the lowest of any batter in the match. Khawaja's was 19.1%

At lunch Australia had played attacking shots to 22% of deliveries. England attacked 41% in their first innings

But there was more movement in the morning session on day two than any other time in the match with almost 40% more swing than on day one

'You're allowed to block a few or leave'

Australia's approach was in sharp contrast to England's attacking style.

England were bowled out for 283 on day one, in 54.4 overs. At the same stage in their innings, Australia were 130-4.

However, Stuart Broad, who took 2-49, said he was not surprised by the tourists' method.

"They stuck to the style of play that has been very successful for many years," Broad said. "Our style of play isn't about wanting other teams to emulate it.

"It just works really well for us. Ultimately Australia are world Test champions, won every game in their home summer, and they are not going to change their style of play just because we have a different style."

Batter Steve Smith, who scored 71 to drag Australia to their slender lead, said his side were "disappointed", but stressed there was no clear plan to bat slowly.

"They [England] played pretty well this morning, the clouds were in with a bit of swing around," Smith said.

"Obviously, you want the scoreboard ticking over quicker than that but it's Test cricket and guys are allowed to bowl well, you're allowed to block a few or leave a few and absorb some pressure."