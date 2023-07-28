Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Ellyse Perry (left) and Alyssa Healy (right) were both part of the Australia squad that retained the Ashes against England this summer

The Hundred 2023 Venues: Eight across the UK Dates: 1-27 August Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Live text updates alongside in-play video clips, contributions from a Hundred super-fan community and all the best stats on the BBC Sport website and app. Sixteen games live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. More details.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry and stand-in captain Alyssa Healy are out of The Hundred due to injuries.

Perry, who was set to captain Birmingham Phoenix, needs four to six weeks' rest after suffering a knee injury in Australia's one-day international series against Ireland.

A replacement for Perry, 32, is yet to be named.

Healy fractured a finger and will be replaced by compatriot Phoebe Litchfield at Northern Superchargers.

In another change for Superchargers, Jemimah Rodrigues replaces Heather Graham.

Rodrigues said: "I'm so excited to be back in The Hundred. It's a world-class competition and I've had so much fun taking part in it previously. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans, and I can't wait to be back out there."

The England and Wales Cricket Board also announced a number of other player changes including replacements for Rashid Khan, Shadab Khan and Heinrich Klaasen, who will leave during the tournament due to international commitments for Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Africa respectively.

Team Player out Replacement When Birmingham Phoenix Shadab Khan Tanveer Sangha 14 August London Spirit Olly Stone Dan Worrall Now Manchester Originals Fred Klaassen Ben Raine Now Manchester Originals Josh Little Zaman Khan 16 August (Little will return for Eliminator and final) Northern Superchargers Heather Graham Jemimah Rodrigues Now Northern Superchargers Alyssa Healy Phoebe Litchfield Now Oval Invincibles Heinrich Klaasen Jimmy Neesham 20 August Oval Invincibles Beth Langston Hannah Rainey Now Southern Brave Tim David Mitchell Santner 20 August Trent Rockets Rashid Khan Ish Sodhi 10 August Welsh Fire Ollie Pope Ben Green Now Welsh Fire Georgia Davis Chloe Skelton Now

Get prepared for the tournament by reading our team guides: Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire.