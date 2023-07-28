Close menu

The Hundred 2023: Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy ruled out of competition through injury

Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy
Ellyse Perry (left) and Alyssa Healy (right) were both part of the Australia squad that retained the Ashes against England this summer
The Hundred 2023
Venues: Eight across the UK Dates: 1-27 August
Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Live text updates alongside in-play video clips, contributions from a Hundred super-fan community and all the best stats on the BBC Sport website and app. Sixteen games live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. More details.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry and stand-in captain Alyssa Healy are out of The Hundred due to injuries.

Perry, who was set to captain Birmingham Phoenix, needs four to six weeks rest after suffering a knee injury in Australia's one-day international series against Ireland.

A replacement for Perry, 32, is yet to be named.

Healy fractured a finger and will be replaced by compatriot Phoebe Litchfield at Northern Superchargers.

In another change for Superchargers, Jemimah Rodrigues replaces Heather Graham.

Rodrigues said: "I'm so excited to be back in The Hundred. It's a world-class competition and I've had so much fun taking part in it previously. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans, and I can't wait to be back out there."

The England and Wales Cricket Board have also announced a number of other player changes including replacements for Rashid Khan, Shadab Khan and Heinrich Klaasen, who will leave during the tournament due to international commitments for Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Africa respectively.

TeamPlayer outReplacementWhen
Birmingham PhoenixShadab KhanTanveer Sangha14 August
London SpiritOlly StoneDan WorrallNow
Manchester OriginalsFred KlaassenBen RaineNow
Manchester OriginalsJosh LittleZaman Khan16 August (Little will return for Eliminator and final)
Northern SuperchargersHeather GrahamJemimah RodriguesNow
Northern SuperchargersAlyssa HealyPhoebe LitchfieldNow
Oval InvinciblesHeinrich KlaassenJimmy Neesham20 August
Oval InvinciblesBeth LangstonHannah RaineyNow
Southern BraveTim DavidMitchell Santner20 August
Trent RocketsRashid KhanIsh Sodhi10 August
Welsh FireOllie PopeBen GreenNow
Welsh FireGeorgia DavisChloe SkeltonNow

Get prepared for the tournament by reading our team guides: Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire.

