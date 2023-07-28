Close menu

County Championship: Northants bat out final day to draw with Lancashire

By Adam LaniganBBC Sport at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on 2023-07-28

Emilio Gay batting for Northants
Northants opener Emilio Gay scored 205 runs in the match
LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four)
Northants 342 & 213-5: Gay 61; Hartley 2-70
Lancashire 544-7 dec: Bohannon 128, Wells 119, Salt 105; White 3-85
Lancashire (12 pts) drew with Northants (9 pts)
Division One's bottom side Northamptonshire batted for 100 overs to secure a deserved final day draw with Lancashire.

Emilio Gay top scored with 61 to add to his first-innings 144 as he laid the platform for his side's rearguard action.

Lancashire, who earlier added 46 in three overs to declare on 544-7, sent down more than 70 overs of spin as they drew a seventh game of the season.

The result sees them drop to seventh, while Northants are 25 points adrift of safety.

Lancashire started the day on 498-7 and George Balderson and Tom Hartley did not hang about before captain Keaton Jennings called them in.

When Tom Bailey removed Ricardo Vasconcelos (2) for his 350th first-class wicket and left-arm spinner Jack Morley had Justin Broad (16) caught at slip, Northants were in trouble at 31-2.

But Gay found a determined partner in Sam Whiteman. Gay reached his half-century off 126 balls as he and Whiteman batted for 38.4 overs to put on 96.

However, both batters fell to left-armer Hartley in quick succession to leave the game in the balance at 134-4.

Saif Zaib was lbw to Luke Wells' leg-spin shortly after tea to make it 162-5 and still 40 runs behind Lancashire, but James Sales joined captain Luke Procter in dogged resistance.

Procter, who was hit on the helmet by a ball that spat out of the rough, survived 125 balls for his 27, with Sales hitting 35 from 92 balls as they navigated 25.3 overs until both teams shook hands 30 minutes before the scheduled close.

If anything, the winner was the Old Trafford pitch. The same one used for the Ashes Test last week, it produced 2,222 runs across 594.1 overs across eight days.

Although it now means that all three of Lancashire's Championship matches staged in Manchester this summer have ended in draws.

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:45

    Lancs bowling not good enough

  • Comment posted by 1 CL BOUGHT in 31 years like the league, today at 19:37

    Once again Lancashire lose to the Manchester weather. It's no surprise that the last championship came by playing most of the games at Liverpool. Trouble is, that would upset people from Manchester who'd have to travel!

    Win or lose common sense should prevail.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 19:27

    Spinners simply not as effective as they shou;d be on fourth day pitches . Granted the rain didn't help Lancs but this match is another win chance not taken this season . Our bowling attack lacks that effective spinner you need to win matches consistently in the 4 day format . Even when Lancs beat Surrey earlier in the season it was seamers Bailey and Williams that got the job done.

  • Comment posted by Ade Whitaker, today at 19:01

    Talking of draws. I’ve drawn a conclusion. This has been one hell of a frustrating season. 😩

  • Comment posted by YesItsMe, today at 18:52

    Yet another draw I wish there could be a bowl off to decide a winner at the end of a draw and the winning team gets a ten points bonus just a thought

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 18:30

    Over 70 overs of spin from Lancashire today, including a few from their Premier seam bowler.
    I’m just wondering how Matt Parkinson would have performed today?
    Baffled!

    • Reply posted by 4588, today at 19:14

      4588 replied:
      These days players need to have more than one string to their bow. His bowling has deteriorated since his drinks carrying spell with England and neither his fielding nor his batting has ever been top notch.

