The Ashes 2023: Australia edge England on first day of fifth Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at The Kia Oval

From the section Cricket

Fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, The Kia Oval (day one of five)
England 283 all out (Brook 85, Duckett 41, Starc 4-82)
Australia 61-1 (Khawaja 26*)
Australia are 222 runs behind
England face a battle to level the Ashes after Australia enjoyed the better of the first day of the fifth Test at The Oval.

Finally winning the toss for the first time in the series, Australia pounced on the opportunity to put England in on a green-tinged pitch and dismissed the home side for 283 before moving to 61-1, 222 behind.

Harry Brook held England together with 85 from 91 balls, adding 111 for the fourth wicket with Moeen Ali, who made 34.

But England were hurt by two clusters of wickets. At one stage they lost three for 11, on the other occasion four for 28.

Similarly, Australia were wasteful. They dropped five catches, most crucially Brook when he had scored only five. The tourists also missed the opportunity to run out Brook when he had 50.

Brook eventually fell to Mitchell Starc, who claimed 4-82, with Australia then making an assured start to their reply through openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja.

Chris Woakes had Warner well held at second slip by Zak Crawley, leaving Khawaja unbeaten on 26 and Marnus Labuschagne on 2.

Of concern to England was a groin injury Moeen sustained while he was batting. The off-spinner did not take the field as he underwent an assessment. James Anderson, backed to play in this Test despite taking only four wickets in the series, bowled seven unsuccessful overs.

At 2-1 down, England know Australia have retained the urn, but are looking to protect an unbeaten record in Ashes series that stretches back to 2001.

Brook holds England together

Brook made his Test debut on this ground a year ago and has since established himself as the present and future of England's middle order. On this occasion he was the engine of a freewheeling England innings with his 11th score of 50 or more in 12 Tests.

The hosts thrilled and frustrated in equal measure. An opening stand of 62 between Crawley and Ben Duckett, who was busy for 41, belied the early conditions before both men and Joe Root fell in the space of 22 balls. Root's was the first in a string of limp dismissals from the middle and lower order.

Duckett and Crawley both benefitted from being dropped and England would have been in huge trouble at 78-4 had Brook been held by diving wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Reprieved, he built the vital stand with Moeen.

Moeen had been careful, scoring only 11 from 37 balls, before his injury. With restricted movement, he swung two sixes off Cummins before aiming one heave too many at recalled off-spinner Todd Murphy.

By this point, Brook was batting gloriously, scoring square of the wicket on both sides, playing handsome straight drives and picking up two leg-side sixes of his own.

However, Moeen's dismissal sparked England's second mini-slump. Ben Stokes played across a very good delivery from Starc, Jonny Bairstow wafted an ugly chop on off Josh Hazlewood and Brook's airy drive ended in the hands of Steve Smith.

Even after that, Woakes and Mark Wood continued the momentum. Wood sped to 28 before a hack at Murphy and Woakes, who was dropped twice and successfully overturned being given lbw, lofted a glorious straight six off Starc in his 36.

Scruffy Australia take upper hand

Australia have been on the back foot for most of the past two Tests and looked to still be suffering a hangover in a poor first hour when they wasted the conditions. Starc and Hazlewood were wayward with the new ball, Warner dropped Duckett at first slip and a flying Smith put down a very tough chance off Crawley.

But an excellent spell from captain Pat Cummins changed the momentum. After Mitchell Marsh had Duckett caught down the leg side, Cummins got his reward with extra bounce to Crawley and Australia gradually chipped away.

In the face of England's swift scoring, Australia kept the field spread and the boundaries protected.

Though Cummins' throw missed the chance to run out Brook, the tourists had the fortune of the injury that contributed to Moeen's downfall and Starc followed up with a wonderful burst in the afternoon - the ball that bowled Stokes nipped away sharply to take off stump.

With the help of Murphy, it was Starc who mopped up the tail after tea, giving Australia around two hours to bat.

Warner had failed to score when a tickle down the leg side off Stuart Broad went away off Bairstow's fingertips, a very hard chance. Warner also survived a review for caught behind off Broad and an edge off Wood that dropped short of Bairstow.

The opening stand was worth 49 when Warner fenced at Woakes, allowing Crawley to take the smart catch. Khawaja remained unmoved, leaving well and showing all the sound judgement that has made him Australia's leading run-scorer in the series.

  • Comment posted by AnyonebutGordon, today at 19:02

    In my day Bazball was just known a slogging out. England batting is just based on luck. One day they will hit everything another they will be out very quickly. Whilst this attitude may be very entertaining it won't win a test match series. At Old Trafford it worked but as we have seen by in the other tests it didn't. Australia are playing the matches properly and being much more consistent.

    • Reply posted by Erwin, today at 19:05

      Erwin replied:
      Absolutely. It’s not innovative, it’s just 50 over cricket that’s been played for years. 280 is a good score for 50 over cricket. Not in a test match.

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 18:55

    Why isn't Wood given the new ball for 4/5 overs? He's the only guy with any decent pace!
    And then when the lacquer starts to come off the ball it's more likely to do it a bit in the air AND then you give it to a swing bowler

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:50

    Just as I thought England were learning how to bat smart,normal service was resumed today with some reckless shots. We were lucky Australia didn’t take their chances otherwise we wouldn’t have made 200.
    Yes it was entertaining but think Australia are in the better position.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 18:57

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Australia maybe slightly on top but pretty close really. Decent run rate from England.

      Very well batted from Brook who is a superstar.

  • Comment posted by YorkshireBear, today at 18:50

    If Ali joins Stokes in being unable to bowl, its difficult to see how England will take another 19 Aussie wickets with the 4 seamers plus Root, especially if Anderson remains ineffective.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 19:02

      david replied:
      That will make 2 Tests where he's been unable to operate as a bowler. A riduculous selection.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:48

    Broad averages over 30 per wicket in the series. Anderson averages over 80. Wood and Woakes each average 17. However, it is Broad and Anderson who get the new ball. England need to make decisions based on merit, rather than who has the biggest name in the game.

    • Reply posted by MarkJ2222, today at 19:13

      MarkJ2222 replied:
      You mean Broad who is the 2nd leading wicket taker in the series?

  • Comment posted by Hendos rainbow laces, today at 19:03

    yet another day of the paying public being cheated, just 80 over bowled - ok, count is 82 if you allow 2 for change of innings. Going off at 6.30 is a farce when it's the best light of the day.

    • Reply posted by GEH, today at 19:15

      GEH replied:
      Yep - Australian gamesmanship and time wasting all series but umpires haven’t taken action. Slow over rate when they are bowling and wasting time when they’re batting.

  • Comment posted by Puffy Bear, today at 18:52

    dreadful from england and it could have been far worse if australia didn't drop so many catches

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 18:54

      Mr B replied:
      ...or could have been even better - we'll never know.

  • Comment posted by silver Fox, today at 18:49

    England did well to reach 283 considering Root, Stokes and Bairstow contrlbuted only 12 runs between them.

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 18:56

      Mr B replied:
      Team game - that's how cricket works usually.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 18:54

    Why are the media so reluctant to say that Anderson is past it?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:03

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They dont want to admit that they are wrong

  • Comment posted by Big Swifty, today at 18:53

    If we lose this test against the 2nd ranked side, Stokes will have achieved is being the first English captain to lose an Ashes series in England for 22 years. This "I want to entertain", well losing doesn't entertain me, I want to win, the two aren't exclusive. The best series I've seen in 60 years was 2005, It was the most entertaining and we beat a far superior Australian side than this one.

    • Reply posted by Earlsfieldowl, today at 19:17

      Earlsfieldowl replied:
      Yep - Aussies dead eyed and focussed on the job at hand when it counted which generally wins the day. We were all over the place those first two tests - such a pity. And the irony is they are probably one of the weakest to visit these shores in a long time

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 18:50

    Andersony and the other 'mates of Stokesy' will end up costing England this match and, in hindsight, the Ashes.

    • Reply posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 18:56

      MajorDennisBloodnok replied:
      The Ashes were sadly lost on the first day of the series courtesy of a ridiculous declaration

  • Comment posted by Badboy, today at 18:55

    It's Jimmy's birthday on Sunday and I'll be there, weather permitting, to sing Happy Birthday and wish him an enjoyable retirement as this must surely be his last game for England. He was shot after the first test and shouldn't have played another game but sentimentality has got in the way of proper decision making. You could say the same thing about rushing Bairstow back into the team as well.

    • Reply posted by Mikey, today at 19:14

      Mikey replied:
      Saturday

  • Comment posted by david, today at 19:00

    When the team selection was announced I said that Anderson should announce his retirement from international cricket and in that way he can go gracefully. He is now so ineffective and yet the commentators seem adamant on making excuses. Oh it must be the conditions. Oh it must be the pitch. Simply not good enough against this quality of opposition.

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 19:09

      worcesterwolf replied:
      No you didn't you said he could go on for another 3yrs I remember that clearly

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 18:56

    Good “not sure what happens next” day of Test cricket…. avg 1st innings score at Oval is 320, England lost toss and got 280 so not too bad, Australian reply quite slow in terms of run rate, pitch will break up with England bowling last on it. Australia ahead tonight on 61-1 but all to play for in the morning and some quick wickets for England would change the complexion of the game significantly.

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 18:53

    Enjoyable day's play, nicely poised for tomorrow.

    Sorry to all the angry dissatisfied England supporters where only a crushing defeat of the enemy within 3 days is good enough ;)

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 18:52

    Guess who was our most expensive bowler today?

    (Slightly tongue-in-cheek comment for the benefit of the Anderson sycophants going on about his economy the past few days.)

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 18:52

    Come on Jimmy time to hang your boots up

    • Reply posted by Mr B, today at 18:55

      Mr B replied:
      At least let him walk off the pitch on the final day before you mob get the guillotine out.

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 19:01

    The average score at the Oval is 320

    England get 283 but according to the experts on here that’s ‘dreadful’

    Mistakes made? Yes but for weeks now I’m beginning to wonder if anyone on here knows what cricket is,let alone the ashes.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 19:07

      Metro1962 replied:
      up the Aussies😆

  • Comment posted by C Wood, today at 18:46

    Our Dads Army bowling attack doesn’t look very dangerous and no real concern to the Aussies. Maybe Tongue will get another chance in 10 years time when he is 35,

    • Reply posted by sheffs92, today at 18:54

      sheffs92 replied:
      Australian bowlers aren’t exactly spring chickens either.

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 18:53

    But England have won Run Rate contest of the day.

    • Reply posted by Tommy, today at 19:13

      Tommy replied:
      There should be a trophy awarded for that you Poms deserve one 🏆

