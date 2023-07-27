Last updated on .From the section Cricket

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, The Grange, Edinburgh Scotland 159-7 (18 overs): Berrington 60; Damgaard Laegsgaard 3-23 Denmark 126-7(18 overs): Shah 56; Currie 3-18 Scotland won by 33 runs Scorecard

Scotland secured qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup after a convincing 33-run victory over Denmark.

A fifth consecutive win means they go top of the seven-team regional final in Edinburgh.

Ireland had taken the first of two qualification places despite their match against Germany being called off earlier because of rain.

Scotland's game was delayed and shortened to 18 overs, with the hosts hitting 159-7 after being put into bat.

The Danes, who had already been eliminated after winning one and losing three of their previous games, could only muster 126-7.

The qualifier comes to a close on Friday, with Scotland facing their regular rivals Ireland for the honour of ending as group winners.

Denmark threatened an upset with Scotland at 34-2 then 70-3, but captain Richie Berrington's 60 steadied the ship as the hosts set a respectable but reachable total.

When Nicolaj Laegsgaard was caught for only three runs, and Taranjit Bharaj for 24, it already looked an impossible task.

Saif Ahmad was to follow with the Danish score at 84, but some fine hitting from Hamid Shah briefly threatened a surprise result until the captain was bowled for 56 to be followed by a lower-order collapse.