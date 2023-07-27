Last updated on .From the section Cricket

T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, The Grange, Edinburgh Scotland 159-7 (18 overs): Berrington 60; Damgaard Laegsgaard 3-23 Denmark 126-7(18 overs): Shah 56; Currie 3-18 Scotland won by 33 runs Scorecard

Scotland secured qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup after a convincing 33-run victory over Denmark that left captain Richie Berrington "feeling pretty good right now"

Berrington hit 60 in the hosts' 159-7 after being put in to bat in a rain delayed game shortened to 18 overs.

The Danes could only muster 126-7 in response at The Grange in Edinburgh.

A fifth consecutive win means they overtake Ireland at the top of the seven-team regional final in Edinburgh.

Ireland had taken the first of two qualification places available despite their match against Germany being called off earlier at Goldenacre.

"It's really well deserved for the work and performances we've put in consistently," Berrington said.

"I'm extremely proud and one we'll enjoy. It wasn't an easy wicket. Credit to Denmark, they bowled well and it was effective."

The European qualifier comes to a close on Friday, with Scotland facing their regular rivals Ireland for the honour of ending as group winners.

"It would be nice to finish tomorrow with a big win against Ireland," Berrington said.

"It's one we're looking forward to. Scotland v Ireland is always a good battle and we've had some close games in recent times."

The Danes, who had already been eliminated after winning one and losing three of their previous games, threatened an upset with Scotland at 34-2 then 70-3, but Berrington's innings steadied the ship as the hosts set a respectable but reachable total.

When Nicolaj Laegsgaard was caught for only three runs, and Taranjit Bharaj for 24, it already looked an impossible task.

Saif Ahmad was to follow with the Danish score at 84, but some fine hitting from Hamid Shah briefly threatened a surprise result until the captain was bowled for 56 to be followed by a lower-order collapse.