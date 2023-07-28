Umpire Surendiran Shanmugam inspects conditions at North Marine Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day four) Yorkshire 340: Lyth 111, Thompson 54; Potts 4-93, Raine 4-111 Durham 106-1: Lees 65*, Borthwick 29* Yorkshire (7pts) drew with Durham (8pts) Match scorecard

The final day of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Division Two leaders Durham at Scarborough was abandoned due to a wet outfield, resulting in a draw.

Day three was called off for the same reason before heavy afternoon and early evening rain left the ground awash with puddles.

Umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy - who has recovered from a bout of sickness which ruled him out of standing on day three - and Surendiran Shanmugam inspected the outfield on Friday morning.

They called for further inspections at 12:00pm and then again at 1:00pm before calling the game off.

Durham had been due to resume on 106-1 in their first-innings, with Alex Lees 65 not out, replying to Yorkshire's 340 all out.

Instead, the runaway leaders had to settle for eight points, one more than the home side.

Durham have moved to 174 points from 11 games, while Yorkshire have 98 following their seventh draw from 10 games.

The next round of Championship matches starts on 3 September when Yorkshire will host Derbyshire at North Marine Road, while Durham take on Sussex at the Riverside.

Coach Ryan Campbell told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It's disappointing isn't it? I am new to all of this, but when you play at an out ground like Scarborough and you take cricket to the people, you want to play and put on a good show.

"Unfortunately the ground copped so much water...it is not surprising we couldn't get back out there. It's not that it was wet on top, it was soft and moving around under foot. We were batting so it wasn't an issue for us, but you don't want players getting injured.

"There's not much we can do about that, but this season we have dominated the competition so far and put ourselves in a position where, come September, we have such a lead, the rest are going to have to try and catch us."

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.