Umpire Surendiran Shanmugam inspects conditions at North Marine Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day four) Yorkshire 340: Lyth 111, Thompson 54; Potts 4-93, Raine 4-111 Durham 106-1: Lees 65*, Borthwick 29* Yorkshire (7pts) drew with Durham (8pts) Match scorecard

The final day of the County Championship match between Yorkshire and Division Two leaders Durham at Scarborough was abandoned due to a wet outfield, resulting in a draw.

Day three was called off for the same reason before heavy afternoon and early evening rain left the ground awash with puddles.

Umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy - who has recovered from a bout of sickness which ruled him out of standing on day three - and Surendiran Shanmugam inspected the outfield on Friday morning.

They called for further inspections at 12:00pm and then again at 1:00pm before calling the game off.

Durham had been due to resume on 106-1 in their first-innings, with Alex Lees 65 not out, replying to Yorkshire's 340 all out.

Instead, the runaway leaders had to settle for eight points, one more than the home side.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.